This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 14 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ciara Mageean smashes Sonia O'Sullivan's national record with blistering 1,000m time

Mageean’s time was the ninth-fastest ever run over 1,000m by a woman.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Aug 2020, 9:39 PM
46 minutes ago 2,322 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5176367
Mageean: third in Monaco (file photo).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Mageean: third in Monaco (file photo).
Mageean: third in Monaco (file photo).
Image: Imago/PA Images

CIARA MAGEEAN SMASHED a 27-year-old Irish record held by Sonia O’Sullivan at the Diamond League meet on Friday evening.

Portaferry’s Mageean — who set a new 800m national record last month — added another to her collection when she finished third in the 1,000m in Monaco.

The Rio 2016 Olympian finished in 2:31.06, more than three-and-a-half seconds faster than the time set by O’Sullivan back in 1993.

“It lasted 27 years, a lifetime for some,” O’Sullivan tweeted in congratulations. “Well done Ciara Mageean on smashing Irish Athletics 1000m record.”

Mageean’s time was also the ninth-fastest ever run over 1,000m by a woman.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya won tonight’s race in 2:29.15 — good enough for second place on the all-time list — with Scotland’s Laura Muir second in 2:30.82.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie