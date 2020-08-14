Ciara Mageean smashes Sonia O'Sullivan's national record with blistering 1,000m time

Mageean: third in Monaco (file photo).

CIARA MAGEEAN SMASHED a 27-year-old Irish record held by Sonia O’Sullivan at the Diamond League meet on Friday evening.

Portaferry’s Mageean — who set a new 800m national record last month — added another to her collection when she finished third in the 1,000m in Monaco.

The Rio 2016 Olympian finished in 2:31.06, more than three-and-a-half seconds faster than the time set by O’Sullivan back in 1993.

“It lasted 27 years, a lifetime for some,” O’Sullivan tweeted in congratulations. “Well done Ciara Mageean on smashing Irish Athletics 1000m record.”

Mageean’s time was also the ninth-fastest ever run over 1,000m by a woman.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya won tonight’s race in 2:29.15 — good enough for second place on the all-time list — with Scotland’s Laura Muir second in 2:30.82.

