Ciara Mageean becomes first Irishwoman to break two-minute mark over 800m

CIARA MAGEEAN HAS become the first Irishwoman to run a sub two-minute 800m, clocking a new national record and personal best of 1:59.69 in Bern, Switzerland.

Down native Mageean opened her season with a bang this evening, producing a blistering run in her first race since February — and won a gold medal in doing so.

The 28-year-old — who also broke the Northern Irish record — finished first in a strong final field with Norway’s Hedda Hynne and Frenchwoman Renelle Lamote taking second and third respectively in 2:00.72 and 2:01.50.

The Portaferry star now takes the Irish record, which was previously held by Rose-Anne Galligan. (2:00.58) and set at the London Anniversary Games in 2013.

While the Opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games was due to take place in Tokyo today, Mageean will celebrate elsewhere after the Covid-19 shutdown.

“Instead of competing in a packed stadium in Tokyo I’ll now be toeing the line in Bern, racing over 800m tonight,” she wrote in the Irish Times this morning. “It’s my first competition in five months and I can’t wait. I think this is the fittest I’ve ever been.”

Well wishes are now flowing in from top Irish athletes such as Sonia O’Sullivan and David Gillick after her record-breaking run.

She told us last week on @GameOn2FM she was in the shape of her life! Congrats @ciaramageean https://t.co/dt5skL9zlz — David Gillick (@DavidGillick) July 24, 2020

This lady is something else!! Unreal running from Ireland’s golden girl! @ciaramageean take a bow, and then another https://t.co/9MjnA37aKf — Jason Harvey (@jason_66) July 24, 2020

What a run on the day the Olympics were due to open! Congrats @ciaramageean 💪👏💪 https://t.co/EkY0mOPDVG — Olive Loughnane (@OliveLoughnane) July 24, 2020

.@ciaramageean breaks the women’s Irish National 800m record in Switzerland running 1:59.69 & becomes the first Irish woman to go sub 2mins for 800m 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/p1OQZC847y — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 24, 2020

Breaking News!@ciaramageean breaks both the Irish and Northern Ireland 800m records on Bern with a time of 1:59.69, breaking the 2min mark.#Records #KeepActiveKeepSafe #NIUlster pic.twitter.com/UBwufSy116 — Athletics NI (@AthleticsNI) July 24, 2020

Massive national record by @ciaramageean in Bern, becoming the first Irishwoman ever to break two minutes for 800m. pic.twitter.com/XQc7EyIBxp — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) July 24, 2020

