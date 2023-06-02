Fourth for Mageean at Diamond League as Kenya's Kipyegon sets 1,500m world record

CIARA MAGEEAN HAS finished in fourth place in the women’s 1,500m at the Florence Diamond League on Friday, coming in behind Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon who set a new world record.

Mageean clocked a time of 4:00.95 in her first 1,500m race of the season to finish behind second-placed Laura Muir (3:57.09) and Jessica Hull of Australia who came home in third in a time of 3:57.29. This was also Mageean’s fastest ever 1,500m season opener.

The 29-year-old Kenyan set a new world record when she crossed the line in 3:49.11 to surpass the previous best of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015.

Ciara Mageean (City of Lisburn A.C.) has ran her fastest ever 1500m season opener at the Rome Diamond League meeting in Florence tonight finishing fourth 🤩



⏱ 4.00.95



World Record for Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) - 3:49.11 🤯



Kipyegon, considered the greatest ever woman in the discipline with two world and two Olympic titles to her name, crushed the rest of the field in Tuscany.

She finished more than 12 seconds ahead of reigning European champion Muir and Hull.

