Ciara Mageean provides update on cancer treatment - 'I’m continuing to find the joy in every day'

CIARA MAGEEAN HAS provided an update on her cancer treatment after undergoing her 12th round of chemotherapy before Christmas.
In a post on her Instagram page earlier today, the 1500m European champion said she was able to enjoy a “lovely chemo free Christmas with my family.”
She also posted a separate video to her account hugging her springer spaniel, Sam, during a rest period during a gym session.
Mageean announced last July that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was beginning treatment.
The Co Down native expressed her gratitude to “everyone who has sent me such kind words of support over the past few months” as she gave an insight to the support she has received.
“The past few months have been a mixed bag of cuddling Sam our wee springer spaniel on the sofa, and spending time with my nearest and dearest when my energy returned. Without them I would be lost.
“I want to say thank you to everyone who has sent me such kind words of support over the past few months. I’ve shed so many tears reading your beautiful messages, on those tough days they really gave me a lift. So thank you, from the bottom of my heart.
“I still have a long road ahead but for now I’m continuing to find the joy in every day.”
