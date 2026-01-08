More Stories
Ciara Mageean: 'Thank you to everyone who has sent me such kind words of support.' Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeProgress

Ciara Mageean provides update on cancer treatment - 'I’m continuing to find the joy in every day'

The Down native announced last July that she was beginning her treatment.
4.26pm, 8 Jan 2026

CIARA MAGEEAN HAS provided an update on her cancer treatment after undergoing her 12th round of chemotherapy before Christmas.

In a post on her Instagram page earlier today, the 1500m European champion said she was able to enjoy a “lovely chemo free Christmas with my family.”

She also posted a separate video to her account hugging her springer spaniel, Sam, during a rest period during a gym session.

Mageean announced last July that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was beginning treatment.

The Co Down native expressed her gratitude to “everyone who has sent me such kind words of support over the past few months” as she gave an insight to the support she has received.

“The past few months have been a mixed bag of cuddling Sam our wee springer spaniel on the sofa, and spending time with my nearest and dearest when my energy returned. Without them I would be lost.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has sent me such kind words of support over the past few months. I’ve shed so many tears reading your beautiful messages, on those tough days they really gave me a lift. So thank you, from the bottom of my heart.

“I still have a long road ahead but for now I’m continuing to find the joy in every day.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie