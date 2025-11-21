Treaty United CEO Ciara McCormack departs League of Ireland club

TREATY UNITED CEO Ciara McCormack has departed the League of Ireland club, The 42 understands.
The former Ireland international was appointed chief executive of the Limerick outfit in October 2023, as Vancouver-based investment Tricor Pacific Capital took joint control.
She became the first female to hold the role of CEO at a League of Ireland men’s and women’s club.
Canada-born McCormack joined Treaty in January 2023 after a club playing career which spanned Canada, USA, Denmark, Norway and Australia.
She won eight caps for the Republic of Ireland, qualifying through her Irish parents.
Treaty finished fifth in the League of Ireland Men’s First Division this season: Tommy Barrett’s side reached the play-offs, but their promotion push was ended by Bray Wanderers.
Their Women’s Premier Division team faded to an eighth-placed finish, having recorded their highest-ever points tally and reached the FAI Cup semi-final. Manager Sean Russell departed in the closing stages of the season — he has since taken charge of Shelbourne — with former Athlone Town captain Laurie Ryan in the hot seat for 2026.
