280 days later, Irish defender makes Premier League return

CIARAN CLARK MADE his Newcastle return today, 280 days after his last Premier League outing.
The defender suffered an ankle injury while playing in his side’s 4-0 loss against Arsenal on 16 February 2020.
Clark has gradually recovered since then, making two EFL Cup appearances earlier in the season, while he was a late call-up for Ireland’s recent Nations League games, though didn’t feature in the matches.
And today, the 31-year-old continued his recovery, earning a first Premier League start of the season, as Steve Bruce’s side were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea.
And there was also good news for another Irish international today.
Jayson Molumby came off the bench in the 89th minute for his Premier League debut.
The 21-year-old midfielder already has five Ireland caps, and took another big step in his development, as Brighton beat Aston Villa 2-1 this afternoon.
