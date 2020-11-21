BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 21 November 2020
280 days later, Irish defender makes Premier League return

Ciaran Clark had a long spell out injured, but is back fit again.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 7:03 PM
1 hour ago 6,170 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5274816
Ciaran Clark pictured warming up prior to today's game.
Image: PA
Ciaran Clark pictured warming up prior to today's game.
Ciaran Clark pictured warming up prior to today's game.
Image: PA

CIARAN CLARK MADE his Newcastle return today, 280 days after his last Premier League outing.

The defender suffered an ankle injury while playing in his side’s 4-0 loss against Arsenal on 16 February 2020.

Clark has gradually recovered since then, making two EFL Cup appearances earlier in the season, while he was a late call-up for Ireland’s recent Nations League games, though didn’t feature in the matches.

And today, the 31-year-old continued his recovery, earning a first Premier League start of the season, as Steve Bruce’s side were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea.

And there was also good news for another Irish international today.

Jayson Molumby came off the bench in the 89th minute for his Premier League debut.

The 21-year-old midfielder already has five Ireland caps, and took another big step in his development, as Brighton beat Aston Villa 2-1 this afternoon.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Read next:

