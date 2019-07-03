This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
London confirm search for new football boss to replace 'disappointed' former Wexford captain

Ciarán Deely has been at the helm for the past four years.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 4:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,326 Views 2 Comments
London have decided to part ways with Deely after four years in charge of the footballers.
Image: ©INPHOGerry McManus
LONDON GAA ARE looking for a new football manager after deciding not to retain the services of Ciarán Deely, who has been in charge for the last four years.

The former Wexford captain said he was “disappointed” to hear about the news yesterday. London GAA have today confirmed that the decision to part ways with Deely was taken at a county management committee meeting on Monday.

“The committee would like to thank Ciaran and all his backroom team for their efforts and commitment over the past four years and wish them all well in the future,” a statement on London GAA’s official Twitter account reads.

The statement also confirmed that London hurling manager Shane Kelly has decided to step down from the position “due to work and family commitments.”

“The process to appoint new managers for both county teams will be the responsibility of two separate three-person committees and nominations will be sought from clubs,” the statement concludes.

London1 Source: Official London GAA Twitter

Deely’s exit comes after a season in which London gave Galway a scare in the Connacht SFC. They were level at half-time when the sides met in Ruislip, with Deely’s charges going on to suffer a four-point defeat.

London bowed out of the All-Ireland qualifiers after losing out to Offaly.

Disappointed to hear today that London GAA have decided to look for a different senior football team manager for next season,” Deely wrote on Twitter.

“I’m very proud of the work myself and my backroom staff have done in the last 4 years with a really great group of players. I wish them all the best.

London Source: Ciaran Deely Twitter

“Regardless of our differences, I would like to thank the London County Board for giving me the chance to be an inter-county manager at the age of 32. We were an inch away from beating Galway in championship this year, but I accept it’s a results business rather than what you build.”

Deely previously served as a selector and trainer with the London footballers before becoming the manager.

In 2018, he led the side to a fourth-placed finish in the Division 4 table.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

