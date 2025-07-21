Ciaran Meenagh set to become the next Derry manager

DERRY COUNTY BOARD are set to appoint Ciaran Meenagh as their new senior football manager in the coming days.

Meenagh had previously taken charge of Derry in the 2023 season after then-manager Rory Gallagher had to ‘step back’ from managing the team after allegations of domestic abuse.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland investigated the allegations against Gallagher, and forwarded two files to Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS), but no charges were brought. Gallagher continues to “firmly and steadfastly” deny the allegations.

Under Meenagh, Derry beat Armagh in the 2023 Ulster final by way of a penalty shootout. They then went on to top their group stages by drawing with Monaghan before beating Donegal and Clare. They beat Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-final before going down to Kerry on a 1-17 to 1-15 scoreline in a breathtaking semi-final.

Meenagh, a teacher in St Colm’s in Draperstown, then left Derry and took up a role as Down selector in Conor Laverty’s backroom team for the last two seasons.

However, following Paddy Tally’s departure from the post, the Loughmacrory man is set to take on his first permanent role as manager. He will become Derry’s third consecutive manager from Tyrone following Tally and Mickey Harte.

It is strongly suspected that former Ulster-winning captain and All-Star Chrissy McKaigue will come into his management team, along with former forward Benny Heron.

Meanwhile, Antrim are poised to appoint their former team selector, Paddy Bradley, as their replacement for Andy McEntee.

McEntee had done three seasons with Antrim, who got to the 2009 Ulster final under the guidance of Paddy’s father, Liam ‘Baker’ Bradley.

Paddy Bradley has taken a number of management roles around Ulster including a successful period in charge of Dunloy footballers and his own club, Glenullin.

He is believed to have assembled a backroom team of fellow Derry men Paul McFlynn (who has previously been with Antrim and was with Derry last year) and Barry Dillon, along with Paul Rouse of Tyrone, who has worked with Dillon at the University of Ulster GAA Academy.

