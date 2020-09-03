This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 3 September, 2020
Leinster sign former Munster player Parker on three-month loan

The prop won 13 caps for Munster before joining Jersey Reds earlier this summer.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 11:30 AM
Ciaran Parker has joined Leinster on a three-month loan deal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE SIGNED tighthead prop Ciaran Parker on an initial three-month loan from Jersey Reds.

Parker (24) is Irish-qualified and was previously with Sale Sharks and Munster Rugby, representing both clubs in the Heineken Champions Cup as well as playing in the Premiership and the Guinness PRO14. He was also a member of the victorious 2015 England U20s Six Nations side.

He won 13 caps in total for Munster before joining Jersey Reds this summer, however as a result of COVID-19, he has yet to play for his new club.

Leinster Head Coach, Leo Cullen, told Leinsterrugby.ie: For a young man, Ciaran already has good experience across the Premiership and the Guinness PRO14 and we feel that he will give us a good option at a time when we are going to be under pressure with players away with Ireland and just the nature of the schedule we have ahead of us.

I’d like to thank Jersey Reds for their help in making this move work and Ciaran himself and we now look forward to welcoming him to the club and to seeing how he can contribute in the coming weeks and months.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

