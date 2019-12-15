Dream debut for Cork 20-year-old as Teehan stuns Smith at Ally Pally

Ciaran Teehan celebrates winning. Source: Steven Paston

CORK’S CIARAN TEEHAN has well and truly announced himself on the world darts stage with a stunning first-round win at the William Hill World Championship.

It was a dream debut for 20-year-old Teehan at Alexandra Palace, London, as he blew England’s Ross Smith away on straight sets [3-0].

Teehan qualified for the prestigious tournament after a late surge on the PDC’s development tour, though he’ll grow in confidence after his stunning opening win.

Smith is a UK Open quarter-finalist with plenty of big-game experience, and was ranked 49th on the order of merit coming into the tournament.

WINNER!



A dream debut for Irish youngster Ciaran Teehan who blows away Ross Smith in straight sets. pic.twitter.com/3UquBk2UMP — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 15, 2019

WINNER!



What a debut for Ciaran Teehan who whitewashes Ross Smith!



UP NEXT 📺 Brendan Dolan v Nitin Kumar pic.twitter.com/t4ZWgVM61M — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 15, 2019

But it was Teehan who showed nerves of steel to prevail, and he now faces England’s Mervyn King in the second round on Friday.

Irish interest immediately switches to Brendan Dolan, with the Fermanagh man going head-to-head with Nitin Kumar of India this afternoon.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!