Dream debut for Cork 20-year-old as Teehan stuns Smith at Ally Pally

The Irish youngster made his World Darts Championship bow one to remember.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 3:21 PM
william-hill-world-championship-day-three-alexandra-palace Ciaran Teehan celebrates winning. Source: Steven Paston

CORK’S CIARAN TEEHAN has well and truly announced himself on the world darts stage with a stunning first-round win at the William Hill World Championship.

It was a dream debut for 20-year-old Teehan at Alexandra Palace, London, as he blew England’s Ross Smith away on straight sets [3-0].

Teehan qualified for the prestigious tournament after a late surge on the PDC’s development tour, though he’ll grow in confidence after his stunning opening win.

Smith is a UK Open quarter-finalist with plenty of big-game experience, and was ranked 49th on the order of merit coming into the tournament.

But it was Teehan who showed nerves of steel to prevail, and he now faces England’s Mervyn King in the second round on Friday.

Irish interest immediately switches to Brendan Dolan, with the Fermanagh man going head-to-head with Nitin Kumar of India this afternoon.

