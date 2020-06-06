Cillian Sheridan scores against his former club as Polish league continues Covid return

CILLIAN SHERIDAN SCORED his first goal of the Ekstraklasa season on Saturday as Poland’s top flight continued its return following the Covid-19 suspension.

The Cavan striker made his return to Polish football in February when he signed for Wisla Plock following a short stint in Israel.

And his first goal for his new club came at the expense of his former club as Sheridan put Plock 1-0 up in the first half against Jagiellonia Bialystok.

All Ekstrklasa matches are currently being played behind closed doors.

😁 Rafał Grzyb i @CillianSheridan wyjaśniają między sobą kto wygra w meczu #JAGWPŁ ⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/VV2iuoJG8u — Jagiellonia (@Jagiellonia1920) June 6, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!