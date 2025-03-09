No citings for Ireland despite France referring Beirne, Porter, and Nash

THERE HAVE BEEN no official citings from Ireland’s defeat to France yesterday despite les Bleus referring three Irish players to the citing commissioner.

France referred Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter for the clearout in which Antoine Dupont suffered a serious knee injury, as well as Calvin Nash for the high tackle on Pierre-Louis Barassi that saw the Ireland wing yellow carded.

However, the citing commissioner in charge of the game has decided that no further action is required against the three Irish players, essentially backing the on-field decisions made by referee Angus Gardner and his assistants.

Gardner ruled that Beirne and Porter had not committed foul play when Dupont was injured.

France head coach Fabien Galthié was livid about how Dupont suffered the knee injury that looks like it will end his season, calling the actions of Beirne and Porter “reprehensible.”

He also felt that Nash could have been red-carded for making head-on-head contact with Barassi.

But with the citing commissioner having dismissed the referrals, all three Irish players will be available for their side’s final round clash with Italy in Rome next Saturday barring any injury issues before then.