Podge Collins: 'Happy to be in a Munster semi-final, the honeymoon is postponed now!'

THE UPSHOT OF winning an Easter Sunday championship opener in Ennis?

For the Clare footballers, there’s a Munster semi-final to prepare for in 13 days time against Limerick.

And for Podge Collins there is his wedding day to factor in next Friday, as he basks in the glow of success from yesterday’s encounter with Cork.

Planning life around the GAA calendar is an awkward task, when he and his fiancée Ellen were setting a date a couple years ago, April seemed a good solution as it was free from inter-county activities.

“Getting married on Friday, Cratloe church and then back to the Armada (Hotel in Spanish Point). I suppose we planned it when there was a month off in April, like two years ago when there was a club month and then county.

“I said April would be ideal and then the calendar changed. It is what it is, Ellen’s very understanding. I’m happy to be in a Munster semi-final, the honeymoon is postponed now!”

For a county that suffered league relegation from Division 2, that needed a win to maintain flickering hopes of contesting the All-Ireland race this year and that had not defeated Cork in the championship in 26 years, it is a scenario Collins will embrace.

“I feel like any Munster championship win is a big deal. We’re just delighted. It’s great to see fans on the field and kids on the field and all that kind of stuff, it’s a great buzz.”

Advertisement

Natasha Barton / INPHO Podge Collins celebrates Clare's win with his mother Kate. Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

The mood has flipped from a league where Clare only won two games. One of those victories arrived in the last round against Limerick, at a stage whereby Clare’s relegation fate had already been confirmed.

Yet they swiftly shifted their focus rather than dwelling on the gloom the spring had generated.

“We knew we were relegated (after the Derry game),” said Collins.

“The nerves of whether you will be, whether you won’t be, once that’s gone and it actually happens, it’s a weight off. You obviously want to stay up but it’s like championship now, that’s it.

“Cork were the form team so we knew we’d be up against it.. They’re just playing really good football. I suppose Brian Hurley was a massive loss for them. I didn’t know he wasn’t going to be playing until throw-in.

“I just felt like they came up here in the league and beat us, then that edge for us with home advantage might have been gone. Down 6-4 against the wind you really felt up against it, but the crowd really got into it and it gives you a massive boost and a bit of extra energy. We just kicked on and I think Cusack Park played a massive role for us.

“Cillian Rouine of all people our corner-back got up and fisted over a point. Thank God he didn’t try to kick it! Went over the bar, like we’re delighted. Just right timing as well.”

Thoughts of the Tailteann Cup did not cloud their minds in the build-up.

“I actually think it’s a great competition. I was obviously disappointed with the league and getting relegated but we’re in this area in football where we’re around the same as a lot of teams. Unfortunately our league performances didn’t justify us staying up. So we put ourselves in that position. Like playing Tailteann Cup and having something to win, if that’s the situation – and we’re not out of that situation – to be honest for me, today was nothing to do with that.”

Natasha Barton / INPHO Colm Collins celebrates winning with his Clare backroom team. Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Critical to their success was keeping a clean sheet. Cork poured through for three goals in the league instalment of the rivalry a month ago. Brian O’Driscoll’s rasping shot that cannoned off the crossbar in the first half was the closest they got yesterday to notching a goal.

“Cork are excellent at getting runners through the lines. Trying to track them is always tough – Taylor, Maguire, Ruairi Deane, they’re such strong runners. Trying to stop them at source and get them running the other way. Thankfully today they didn’t get on the end of any moves.”

It was a landmark result and yet the prospect of a trip to Limerick on Saturday 22 April now dominates Clare’s thinking.

Twelve months ago Limerick dumped them out of Munster with a dramatic penalty shootout win.

“Reset now for two weeks time,” says Collins.

“It is massive, first (win over Cork) since 1997. It’s never easy beat Cork, they’ve such great footballers. But two weeks time now we’ve Limerick, Limerick and ourselves, it’s ding-dong battles. Not to get too carried away now, we want to get to a Munster final . Limerick are in our way now so we’re to prepare for them the same way we prepared for today, try and get it right.”

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.