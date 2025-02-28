Clare GAA stadium renamed Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg

CLARE GAA HAVE announced that their county stadium in Ennis will be renamed Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg.

The news sees a name change for the Cusack Park venue as Clare have partnered with Zimmer Biomet, a global medical technology company that have a base in Shannon in Clare.

The sponsorship arrangement sees Clare become the latest county to rebrand one of their county grounds.

The deal sees Clare GAA partner with the company to rename their stadium for three years, with an option to extend the partnership for a further two years.

The ground is named after Michael Cusack, a native of Carron in Clare, and the founder of the GAA.

An official launch of the partnership is planned for the weekend of 19-20 April, when the county’s senior teams are all in action at the venue.

Brian Lohan’s hurling team, the reigning All-Ireland champions, take on Cork in their Munster opener on Sunday 20 April at 2pm, while the Clare footballers host Tipperary or Waterford in their Munster semi-final on Saturday 19 April at 2pm.