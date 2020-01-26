Kelly hits 0-12 in victory for Lohan's hurlers as Clare sides have mixed day

BRIAN LOHAN SAW his Clare team cruise to victory in their Division 1 Group B hurling league opener this afternoon against Carlow.

Star player Tony Kelly contributed 0-12 as the new manager watched on with Shane O’Donnell striking the only goal in the 1-27 to 0-14 success in Ennis.

Clare captain John Conlon hit 0-3 in the victory at Cusack Park with Marty Kavanagh top scoring for a Carlow outfit that trailed 1-12 to 0-9 at the interval before falling off in the second half.

The Clare footballers couldn’t triumph in their opening game as Westmeath held on to defeat them 2-9 to 1-11 in Division 2 of the football league in Mullingar.

A late free by John Heslin clinched the spoils for Westmeath after Clare had fought back to draw level.

Westmeath were in front 1-5 to 1-3 at the interval with Anthony McGivney scoring their goal while Gavin Cooney netted for Clare.

The second goal arrived for Westmeath after half-time courtesy of Jack Smith as they pushed ahead by five points but Clare hit back during the second half with David Tubridy leading the way as he finished with 0-8.

They couldn’t get something out of the game though and will entertain Kildare next Sunday while Westmeath travel to meet Cavan.