This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 26 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kelly hits 0-12 in victory for Lohan's hurlers as Clare sides have mixed day

The Clare footballers lost out to Westmeath today.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 6:32 PM
38 minutes ago 2,046 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4980716
Clare boss Brian Lohan before today's game
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Clare boss Brian Lohan before today's game
Clare boss Brian Lohan before today's game
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BRIAN LOHAN SAW his Clare team cruise to victory in their Division 1 Group B hurling league opener this afternoon against Carlow. 

Star player Tony Kelly contributed 0-12 as the new manager watched on with Shane O’Donnell striking the only goal in the 1-27 to 0-14 success in Ennis.

Clare captain John Conlon hit 0-3 in the victory at Cusack Park with Marty Kavanagh top scoring for a Carlow outfit that trailed 1-12 to 0-9 at the interval before falling off in the second half.

The Clare footballers couldn’t triumph in their opening game as Westmeath held on to defeat them 2-9 to 1-11 in Division 2 of the football league in Mullingar.

A late free by John Heslin clinched the spoils for Westmeath after Clare had fought back to draw level.

Westmeath were in front 1-5 to 1-3 at the interval with Anthony McGivney scoring their goal while Gavin Cooney netted for Clare.

The second goal arrived for Westmeath after half-time courtesy of Jack Smith as they pushed ahead by five points but Clare hit back during the second half with David Tubridy leading the way as he finished with 0-8.

They couldn’t get something out of the game though and will entertain Kildare next Sunday while Westmeath travel to meet Cavan.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie