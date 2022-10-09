Éire Óg end 22-year Clare final wait, Na Fianna star in Dublin and Limerick reach last four

Results

Clare senior hurling semi-final

Éire Óg Ennis 2-23 Sixmilebridge 2-17

Dublin senior hurling semi-final

Na Fianna 2-18 Cuala 0-17

Limerick senior hurling quarter-final

South Liberties 1-13 Patrickswell 0-14

SENIOR DOUBLE DREAMS remain alive in Clare and Dublin for the Éire Óg Ennis and Na Fianna clubs after they both won their respective hurling championship semi-finals today.

Éire Óg Ennis ended their losing streak in Clare semi-finals as they defeated Sixmilebridge 2-23 to 2-17 in Cusack Park. The win saw them defeat the side that have won five of the last nine titles and were champions most recently in 2020.

The final will see Éire Óg take on the current title holders Ballyea, winners against Cratloe in yesterday’s semi-final, with their county seniors David Reidy and Shane O’Donnell both grabbing goals today.

The Éire Óg footballers, who won the Clare senior championship last year, play a semi-final next weekend against Corofin.

The teams were tied at 2-15 apiece at normal time before Éire Óg pushed on in the extra period. Trailing 1-6 to 0-8 at half-time in normal time, Reidy’s goal gave Éire Óg an early second-half boost yet they trailed in injury-time before O’Donnell raised the green flag to draw them level.

Sixmilebridge edged in front once more before Reidy knocked over a free to clinch a draw for the eventual winners.

Clare hurler Shane O'Donnell. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Na Fianna saw off Cuala 2-18 to 0-17 in Parnell Park in the Dublin semi-final and set up a repeat of last year’s final against Kilmacud Crokes. Na Fianna lost on that occasion after extra-time and also face Kilmacud in the Dublin football decider next Sunday afternoon, 16 October.

First-half goals paved the way for Na Fianna’s success with Diarmuid Clerkin and Jonathan Treacy finding the net as they went ahead 2-12 to 0-8 at the interval, a formidable advantage that they protected thereafter.

In Limerick the senior hurling semi-final draw was made this afternoon after the last of the quarter-final ties.

South Liberties defeated Patrickswell in today’s quarter-final by 1-13 to 0-14 and will now meet Na Piarsaigh. The critical score arrived in the second half when Brian Ryan struck the only goal of the game.

Elsewhere it will be the title holders Kilmallock going up against Doon, triumphant by 1-20 to 0-19 yesterday against Kildimo-Pallaskenry.



