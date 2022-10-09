Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 9 October 2022
Advertisement

Éire Óg end 22-year Clare final wait, Na Fianna star in Dublin and Limerick reach last four

The double dream remains alive for the Éire Óg Ennis and Na Fianna clubs.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 6:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,259 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5888943
Liam Rushe signs autographs after Na Fianna's win.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Liam Rushe signs autographs after Na Fianna's win.
Liam Rushe signs autographs after Na Fianna's win.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Results

Clare senior hurling semi-final

  • Éire Óg Ennis 2-23 Sixmilebridge 2-17

Dublin senior hurling semi-final

  • Na Fianna 2-18 Cuala 0-17

Limerick senior hurling quarter-final

  • South Liberties 1-13 Patrickswell 0-14

******

SENIOR DOUBLE DREAMS remain alive in Clare and Dublin for the Éire Óg Ennis and Na Fianna clubs after they both won their respective hurling championship semi-finals today.

Éire Óg Ennis ended their losing streak in Clare semi-finals as they defeated Sixmilebridge 2-23 to 2-17 in Cusack Park. The win saw them defeat the side that have won five of the last nine titles and were champions most recently in 2020.

The final will see Éire Óg take on the current title holders Ballyea, winners against Cratloe in yesterday’s semi-final, with their county seniors David Reidy and Shane O’Donnell both grabbing goals today.

The Éire Óg footballers, who won the Clare senior championship last year, play a semi-final next weekend against Corofin.

 

The teams were tied at 2-15 apiece at normal time before Éire Óg pushed on in the extra period. Trailing 1-6 to 0-8 at half-time in normal time, Reidy’s goal gave Éire Óg an early second-half boost yet they trailed in injury-time before O’Donnell raised the green flag to draw them level.

Sixmilebridge edged in front once more before Reidy knocked over a free to clinch a draw for the eventual winners.

shane-odonnell Clare hurler Shane O'Donnell. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Na Fianna saw off Cuala 2-18 to 0-17 in Parnell Park in the Dublin semi-final and set up a repeat of last year’s final against Kilmacud Crokes. Na Fianna lost on that occasion after extra-time and also face Kilmacud in the Dublin football decider next Sunday afternoon, 16 October.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

First-half goals paved the way for Na Fianna’s success with Diarmuid Clerkin and Jonathan Treacy finding the net as they went ahead 2-12 to 0-8 at the interval, a formidable advantage that they protected thereafter.

In Limerick the senior hurling semi-final draw was made this afternoon after the last of the quarter-final ties.

South Liberties defeated Patrickswell in today’s quarter-final by 1-13 to 0-14 and will now meet Na Piarsaigh. The critical score arrived in the second half when Brian Ryan struck the only goal of the game.

Elsewhere it will be the title holders Kilmallock going up against Doon, triumphant by 1-20 to 0-19 yesterday against Kildimo-Pallaskenry.


About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie