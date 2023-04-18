Clare, Limerick and Cork book Munster minor knockout spots as Tipp exit

Results – Munster minor hurling championship

Limerick 1-23 Tipperary 1-22

Clare 0-17 Cork 0-12

LIMERICK, CLARE AND Cork are the three teams that will contest the knockout stages of this year’s Munster minor hurling championship as Tipperary, last year’s All-Ireland kingpins, exited the competition with defeat tonight.

Limerick edged out a high-scoring encounter with Tipperary, 1-23 to 1-22, in Semple Stadium, while Clare defeated Cork 0-17 to 0-12 in Sixmilebridge.

Those Round 4 group games means the three knockout stage places are now confirmed with Clare, Limerick and Cork set to advance.

Tipperary lost their third game on the bounce, an identical record to Waterford who were not in action tonight. The two teams meet in next Tuesday’s final series of round-robin games, but are both now out of the reckoning.

The other game next Tuesday will see Limerick play Cork in the Gaelic Grounds. Clare, with four games played, are currently top on six points, just ahead on scoring difference of Limerick, also on six points. Cork are currently in third on four points.

The first-place team in the table after next week’s action will advance straight to the final on 9 May, while the second and third-place teams will meet in a semi-final on 2 May.

Defender Jack Cosgrove hit the winning point for Limerick in their game in Thurles as they recovered from trailing 0-12 to 0-10 at the interval. Both sides netted in the second half, Sam Rowan scored to push Tipperary 1-19 to 0-20 ahead, before Robert O’Farrell’s late goal brought Limerick back into contention and they squeezed out a win.

Robbie Ryan was Tipperary’s top scorer with 0-16, six of those from play, while O’Farrell hit 1-3 for Limerick and Darren Collopy bagged 0-9 for the winners.

In Sixmilebridge, Clare ran out five-point victors with James Hegarty (0-4), Marc O’Brien (0-3) and Michael Collins (0-3) their top scorers. Johnny Murphy bagged 0-5 for a Cork team who lost their first game of the competition.

