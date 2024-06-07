Tony Kelly named on Clare bench while Limerick hand Shane O'Brien first championship start

BRIAN LOHAN HAS made two changes to his Clare side for Sunday’s Munster hurling decider, while Limerick have entrusted Shane O’Brien with a first championship start at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

For The Banner, Rory Hayes and David McInerney swap in for Conor Leen and Cian Galvin in the full-back line and half-back line respectively, while Tony Kelly has currently been named on the bench for Sunday’s encounter with the All-Ireland champions.

John Kiely has selected Kilmallock man Shane O’Brien to replace the injured Séamus Flanagan, while Darragh O’Donovan and Richie English feature in a Limerick matchday panel for the first time in this year’s championship.

All-Star Seán Finn, meanwhile, misses out through injury.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), 4. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona)), 9. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge, 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney/Quin)

13. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg), 15. David Reidy (Éire Óg)

Subs:

16. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle), 17. Conor Leen (Corofin), 18. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), 19. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), 20. Ian Galvin (Clonlara), 21. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford), 22. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 23. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), 24. Shane Meehan (Banner), 25. Robin Mounsey (Ruan), 26. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle).

Limerick

1: Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2: Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 3: Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4: Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5: Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6: Declan Hannon (Adare), 7: Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

8: William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9: Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

10: Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11: David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca), 12: Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13: Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14: Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15: Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

Subs: 16: Jason Gillane (Patrickswell), 17: Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), 18: Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), 19: Adam English (Doon), 20: Richie English (Doon), 21: Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), 22: Barry Murphy (Doon), 23: Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 24: Fergal O’Connor (Effin), 25: Donnacha Ó Dálaiagh (Monaleen), 26: Darragh O’Donovan (Doon).