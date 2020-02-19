Weather conditions result in Munster U20 football game postponed

TONIGHT’S CLASH BETWEEN Clare and Waterford in the EirGrid Munster U20 football championship has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The quarter-final tie was due to take place at Hennessy Park in Milltown-Malbay at 7pm and has now been rescheduled for the same time tomorrow evening.

It’s the latest GAA fixture to be postponed after Allianz league games were impacted over the last two weekends.

Due to adverse weather conditions tonights u20 munster football game has been postponed until tomorrow night at 7pm in Miltown Malbay! — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) February 19, 2020 Source: Waterford GAA /Twitter

There will be one tie at that level in Munster tonight with Limerick facing Tipperary at 7pm but the venue has been changed with Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale now set to host instead of the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The winners of that game advance to a semi-final against Kerry next Wednesday 26 February with the victors between Clare and Waterford taking on reigning champions Cork.

