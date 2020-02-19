This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Weather conditions result in Munster U20 football game postponed

Clare and Waterford will meet tomorrow night in a re-scheduled fixture.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 12:12 PM
22 minutes ago 454 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5013227
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TONIGHT’S CLASH BETWEEN Clare and Waterford in the EirGrid Munster U20 football championship has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The quarter-final tie was due to take place at Hennessy Park in Milltown-Malbay at 7pm and has now been rescheduled for the same time tomorrow evening.

It’s the latest GAA fixture to be postponed after Allianz league games were impacted over the last two weekends.

There will be one tie at that level in Munster tonight with Limerick facing Tipperary at 7pm but the venue has been changed with Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale now set to host instead of the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The winners of that game advance to a semi-final against Kerry next Wednesday 26 February with the victors between Clare and Waterford taking on reigning champions Cork.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

