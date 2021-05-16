O'Connor fires winner as Wexford edge out Clare with red cards on both sides in Ennis

Wexford 2-19

Clare 1-21

FOR SO LONG in this game it seemed that Wexford would rue a day when accuracy eluded them from placed balls but ultimately it was Rory O’Connor’s conversion from a free on the left wing deep in injury time that proved the most crucial score of the game.

Clare and Wexford players contest for possession. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

O’Connor’s point crowned a remarkable comeback for Wexford to win a game that Clare had dictated for long stages in Ennis.

Wexford trailed by eight points in the 60th minute but goals from Simon Donohoe and Lee Chin in the space of a minute fired the hopes of Davy Fitzgerald’s side. Clare lost defender Liam Corry to a straight red card in the 56th minute and that personnel deficit proved costly as they could not withstand the pressure Wexford applied.

O’Connor was terrific in the second half as an attacking threat and even if Matthew O’Hanlon was also dismissed late on, it was the sending-off for Clare that proved more telling in influencing the outcome of the game.

Five minutes of injury time unfolded in the first half, there had been notable stoppages to tend to the Clare injuries for Tony Kelly and Diarmuid Ryan. Kelly was forced off with a dead leg but Ryan soldiered on.

The additional phase proved critical. It looked like it had injected life into Wexford’s aspirations as they rattled off three points from play courtesy of Conal Flood, David Dunne and Rory O’Connor. The burst was needed after a half where it took 21 minutes for their opening score from play to arrive through Diarmuid O’Keeffe and free-taker Lee Chin saw four of his shots from such scenarios drift wide of goal.

Clare saw their advantage cut to two, 0-11 to 0-9, after a half of good work but then Eibhear Quilligan bombed out a puckout, Aron Shanagher gathered and was fouled, Joe O’Connor was sent to the sin bin and Aidan McCarthy crashed the resultant penalty to the net.

More to follow…

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 1-5 (0-4f), Rory O’Connor 0-6 (0-4f), Simon Donohoe 1-0, David Dunne 0-3, Shane Reck, Gavin Bailey, Conal Flood, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Liam Óg McGovern 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 1-8 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65, 1-0 pen), Tony Kelly (0-3f), Cathal Malone, Aron Shanagher 0-3 each, Shane Meehan, Mark Rodgers, David Fitzgerald, Ian Galvin 0-1 each.

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown).

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 6. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 17. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s).

7. Conal Flood (Cloughbawn), 5. Gavin Bailey (Ferns St Aidan’s), 19. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James).

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s), 15. Kevin Foley (Rapparees).

24. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s), 20. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s), 12. Aidan Nolan (Halfway House Bunclody).

22. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers), 14. Mikie Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard), 13. David Dunne (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy).

Subs

10. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s) for Joe O’Connor (45)

9. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers) for Nolan (51)

21. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks) for Dwyer (51)

23. Harry Kehoe for Dunne (

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Liam Corry (Éire Óg Ennis).

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

7. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 20. Jack Browne (Ballyea).

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 19. Paidi Fitzpatrick (Sixmilebridge).

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 25. Ian Galvin (Clonlara), 8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona).

14. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), 5. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 23. Mark Rodgers (Scarriff).

Subs

18. Shane Meehan (The Banner) for Kelly (inj) 29)

12. Colin Guilfoyle for Rodgers

13. Ryan Taylor for Galvin

21. Shane Golden for Fitzpatrick

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!