Wexford huddle before the game.
Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
Clare resist Wexford comeback to maintain 100% record
LAST UPDATE | 25 mins ago
Clare 0-26
Wexford 1-20
CLARE’S FIRST HOME victory over Wexford in four attempts couldn’t have been any better timed as the home side dealt a blow to the Leinster side’s hopes of promotion at Cusack Park.
While it was a top of the table clash of the two remaining unbeaten sides in Division 1B, Clare’s flawless campaign meant that they were already through to the final without hitting a ball but could have a major say in who their opponents would be on the first weekend in April.
With Dublin possessing a far superior score difference, this was must-win territory for Keith Rossiter’s side.
However, as it turned out, Clare weathered the late Wexford storm to now hand the advantage to Dublin provided they can overcome their relegation threatened hosts Carlow in the final round in a fortnight’s time.
Anything else and Wexford would capitalise but they certainly gave Brian Lohan much to think about after a rousing finale in front of 6,575 in Ennis.
Wexford huddle before the game. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
In truth, Clare were comfortable for the majority, leading by as much as eight points in both halves.
However, they did drop their guard enough for Wexford to keep the door of opportunity ajar as Simon Roche goaled from an acute angle in the 58th minute.
That dramatic six-point swing provided the inspiration for Roche and Lee Chin to slash the arrears to just the minimum entering the final quarter. However, their revolution would be stopped in its tracks as a Peter Duggan-led Banner dusted themselves down and rattled off the next five points in as many minutes.
Duggan lofted over a brace of long range frees, matched by an eye-catching pair of points from the left corner through replacement Ian Galvin as Clare restored a six point margin by the 66th minute.
Wexford weren’t finished yet as Chin were instrumental in scoring the last three points before also unleashing a goal attempt in injury-time that would be repelled by National League debutante Mark Sheedy.
Unfortunately for Wexford, it was too little too late as the bulk of the damage was done in the second quarter when their wind-assisted hosts managed to put clear daylight between the sides.
Level four times by the 15th minute, Clare finally moved through the gears with a six point blitz as freetaker Duggan and the ever-impressive Diarmuid Stritch both fired braces to put the home side 0-10 to 0-4 in front.
A further duo of Shane Meehan points stretched the gap to eight, a feat that would be replicated after Chin and Roche had grabbed unanswered points either side of half-time.
Two injury-time singles lessened the interval damage to six at 0-15 to 0-9 and after welcoming the conditions, Wexford’s chief marksmen ensured that only four separated the sides within two minutes of the restart.
Duggan’s guiding frees replenished the home advantage to eight by the 50th minute but they simply couldn’t close out the contest.
Instead, necessity initiated a Wexford fightback but they will require the same spirit at home to Kildare and a favour from neighbours Carlow is they are to tee up a Division 1B Final rematch on the first weekend in April.
Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 0-8 (7f); Diarmuid Stritch, Jack O’Neill, Sean Rynne 0-3 each; David Reidy, Shane Meehan, Ian Galvin 0-2 each; Ronan Kilroy, Keith Smyth, Ryan Taylor 0-1 each
Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin (0-11, 8f); Simon Roche (1-6); Kevin Foley, Mark Fanning (f), Conor Hearne (0-1 each)
Clare
1. Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge)
2. Ronan Kilroy (Banner) 3. Adam Hogan (Feakle) 4. Conor Leen (Corofin)
5. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge) 17. John Conlon (Clonlara) 7. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford)
8. Sean Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona) 9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
10. Jack Kirwan (Parteen-Meelick) 11. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara) 12. Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin)
15. David Reidy (Éire Og) 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin) 13. Shane Meehan (Banner)
Subs:
20. Conor Cleary (St. Joseph’s Miltown) for Malone (19-20, BS)
20. Cleary for Hogan (HT)
22. Keith Smyth (Killanena) for Stritch (HT)
19. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Meehan (55)
26. John Conneally (Clooney-Quin) for Conlon (59)
18. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Rynne (63)
Wexford
1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)
2. Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown) 3. Conor Foley (Horeswood) 4. Simon Donohue (Shelmaliers)
5. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien) 6. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers) 7. Eamon Wickham (Rathnure St. Anne’s)
8. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers) 19. Diarmuid O’Leary (St. Martin’s)
10. Darren Codd (St. Martin’s) 12. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers) 13. Ross Banville (Shelmaliers)
15. Tomás Kinsella (Askamore) 11. Simon Roche (Oulart-the-Ballagh) 14. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
Subs:
20. Eoin O’Leary (St. Martin’s) for Carley (29-30, BS)
23. James Byrne (Askamore) for Codd (HT)
26. Rory Higgins (Rathnure St. Anne’s) for Kinsella (HT)
21. Corey Byrne Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s) for Banville (40)
17. Philip Dempsey (St. Martin’s) for Donohue (45, inj)
25. Sean Rowley (Oylegate-Glenbrien) for O’Leary (66)
Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)
