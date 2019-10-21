This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Classic Football Shirts opening Dublin pop-up shop

You’ll be able to get your hands on some of the best jerseys — up-to-date and retro — next month.

By Ben Blake Monday 21 Oct 2019, 5:46 PM
52 minutes ago 2,325 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4861110

Source: ClassicFootballShirts/YouTube

IN THE SUMMER of 2006, two students studying at Manchester University had a bright idea. 

When Doug Bierton and Matt Dale became friends, they soon realised they had two things in common — their love of football and “a passion to avoid getting a real job”.

After noticing there was a gap in the market when it came to the availability of vintage, authentic football jerseys (their motto is ‘no fakes or remakes’), the pair set up Classic Football Shirts. 

13 years on, they now own two permanent shops in Manchester and London and, with over 30,000 individual items and over 500,000 units available, sell up-to-date and retro shirts all over the world from classicfootballshirts.co.uk

From 5-10 November, CFS is opening a pop-up shop on Dublin’s South Anne Street. As well as selling jerseys, there will be a section dedicated to famous match-worn and one-off shirts. They have also promised events with ex-players, live music and refreshments. 

We’ll certainly be popping in, and we’d advise you to do the same if you’re into this type of thing. 

Read the BBC’S article about the CFS story here 

DublinShopBlog-01-min-2 Source: Classic Football Shirts

