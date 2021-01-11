BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 7°C Monday 11 January 2021
Kawhi Leonard stars as the Clippers secure comeback win against the Bulls

Leonard surpassed 10,000 career points during the game.

By Press Association Monday 11 Jan 2021, 8:42 AM
KAWHI LEONARD SCORED 35 points – including 21 in the third quarter – as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to see off the Chicago Bulls 130-127 last night.

Chicago had opened up a handy lead early on and were ahead by seven at half-time before Leonard’s big 12 minutes helped pull the sides level at 94-94.

One of his five three-pointers in the third saw Leonard pass 10,000 career points, while Paul George got 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers, and Zach LaVine top-scored for the Bulls with 45.

Anthony Davis scored 27 and LeBron James added 18 as the Los Angeles Lakers saw off the Houston Rockets 120-102.

The Lakers pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring their opponents 40-25, while Markieff Morris and DeMarcus Cousins were both ejected in the first half.

Kevin Durant returned from the sidelines after a potential exposure to Covid-19, but his 36 points were not enough as the Brooklyn Nets were downed by the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-116, while Nikola Jokic had a relatively quiet night but his numbers of 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists helped the Denver Nuggets to a 114-89 win over the New York Knicks.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves won for the first time in eight with a 96-88 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, and the Utah Jazz saw off the Detroit Pistons 96-86.

Damion Lee made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left as the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 106-105 and the match between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat was postponed.

