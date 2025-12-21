CAMOGIE’S ALL-IRELAND senior club championship final replay between St Finbarr’s of Cork and Athenry of Galway will take place at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday, 3 January, it has been confirmed.
The game will throw-in at 5.15pm.
Athenry staged a stunning comeback in the original final at Croke Park a week ago to force a replay, with no extra time played. The Camogie Association have today confirmed the details of the replay, in which there must be a winner on the day.
‘Barr’s led by six points going down the stretch last weekend, only for Athenry to stage a gutsy comeback.
Camogie club All-Ireland final fixed for Thurles
All-Ireland CLub Championship Camogie Fixture Details