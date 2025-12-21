More Stories
Dervla Higgins and Orlaith Cahalane in action during the drawn final. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeFixture Details

Camogie club All-Ireland final fixed for Thurles

Finbarr’s and Athenry will meet again on Saturday, 3 January.
6.46pm, 21 Dec 2025

CAMOGIE’S ALL-IRELAND senior club championship final replay between St Finbarr’s of Cork and Athenry of Galway will take place at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday, 3 January, it has been confirmed. 

The game will throw-in at 5.15pm. 

Athenry staged a stunning comeback in the original final at Croke Park a week ago to force a replay, with no extra time played. The Camogie Association have today confirmed the details of the replay, in which there must be a winner on the day.

‘Barr’s led by six points going down the stretch last weekend, only for Athenry to stage a gutsy comeback. 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie