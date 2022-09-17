Big Dublin clashes, Tipp dual stars, Offaly semi-finals and Kilkenny hurling begins

Compiled by Kevin O’Brien and Fintan O’Toole

1. First leg between Tipperary rivals

Familiar foes. Tipperary clubs Upperchurch-Drombane and JK Brackens meet each in a senior football championship quarter-final on Saturday afternoon in Holycross at 4pm. Then eight days later the two clubs meet again, this time in a senior hurling championship quarter-final and this time in Semple Stadium in Thurles.

For two mid-Tipperary clubs, situated about a 20 minute drive apart, it promises to be two huge weekends with county semi-final spots on the line. In hurling you’ve to go back over a century since Upperchurch were in a county senior final, while Brackens were in the football decider in 2019. For both clubs these are heady times.

2. Offaly hurling semi-finals

With three-in-a-row champions St Rynagh’s knocked out by Shinrone in a quarter-final shock, the race for the Offaly senior hurling title is wide open.

There will be fresh faces in the final as Shinrone’s bid for their first trip to the decider since 1960 brings them up against Belmont, who’ve never made it that far. Taking place on Saturday at 5pm in Birr, it’s a huge opportunity for both clubs. Belmont are filled with dual players who suffered a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat with Ferbane in the senior football semi-final last weekend, so how they respond to that setback will be telling.

Offaly forward Eoghan Cahill. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

In the other semi-final on Sunday at 4pm in Tullamore, whichever of Birr or Kilcormac/Killoughey prevails will be favourites for the final. Birr’s stretch without a county title goes back to 2008, while it’s been five years since K/K last reigned supreme. With a string of underage talent, including Offaly minor star Adam Screeney, set to emerge at senior level in the coming years, a period of dominance is predicted for K/K. Two wins over the next fortnight would give this team in transition a county title ahead of schedule.

3. Naomh Conaill aim to get back on top in Donegal

The pick of the games in Donegal on quarter-final weekend is between Naomh Conaill and Glenswilly.

Naomh Conaill’s three-in-a-row bid was thwarted at the final hurdle last year by St Eunan’s. The nature of their 1-11 to 0-4 defeat certainly stung and drove them on this season.

Their attempt to get back on top of Donegal football brings them up against Michael Murphy’s Glenswilly, who last emerged from the county in 2016.

Elsewhere the derby between Kilcar and Killybegs will be an intriguing contest. Gaoth Dobhair face Aodh Ruadh as they look to win their first title since their magical run in 2018, while St Eunan’s take on St Michael’s.

4. Battle of the southside in Dublin

Things are heating up in Dublin football where semi-final places are up for grabs on Saturday evening. The battle between south side clubs Kilmacud Crokes and Cuala is of particular interest. It pits last year’s senior 2 champions against the senior 1 winners.

Cuala knocked out 2020 winners Ballymun Kickhams in the final round of group games but face a massive challenge against the Leinster holders, who’ve added Shane Walsh to their considerable selection this season.

Con O’Callaghan, Mick Fitzsimons, Paul Mannion and Rory O’Carroll are some of the star names that will be on show in Parnell Park.

Con O'Callaghan's Cuala are looking to dethrone Kilmacud. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In the earlier game on Saturday, Na Fianna take on Whitehall Colmcilles. Both games are live on RTÉ 2. On Sunday, Ballyboden St Enda’s play Ballinteer St John’s and Castleknock face Thomas Davis. Meanwhile Clontarf’s bid to survive in the top flight sees them take on neighbours Raheny in the relegation play-off.

5. Kilkenny hurling kicks-off

Ballyhale Shamrocks’ first championship match since their heartbreaking defeat to Ballygunner in the All-Ireland club final brings them up against Glenmore in the Kilkenny SHC round 1.

Ballyhale tend to start off the year off slowly. They finished third in their league group, which feels into the championship. Tullaoran and Clara advanced directly into the quarter-finals.

Ballyhale’s hand has been strengthened in recent weeks. TJ Reid is close to a return from injury while Colin Fennelly has returned from a summer in the US. Brian Cody is also back from a spell on the sidelines and Joe Cuddihy is nearing full fitness after a lay-off.

Five-time winners Glenmore are big underdogs for the game which is aired live on TG4 at 4.15pm on Sunday.

