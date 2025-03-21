Na Fianna and Sarsfields dominate club teams of the year

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS NA Fianna have eight places on the AIB GAA Hurling Club Championship Team of the Year.

The Dublin club won their first-ever All-Ireland hurling title when they beat Sarsfields 2-23 to 0-20 in their maiden final appearance this year.

It capped an incredible season where they also won their first Leinster title, two years on from their debut Dublin crown.

Sarsfields have been recognised with three places on the team of the year after they reached the decider and enjoyed Munster championship success.

Ulster champions Slaughtneil have also been awarded three places, while Ballygunner goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe gets the nod after his outstanding performances.

All-Ireland champions Sarsfields dominate the AIB Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year, with seven spots.

The Galway outfit sealed their third title in four years after a 1-17 to 0-6 victory over Truagh-Clonlara.

The Clare side have five players on the team of the year following a memorable season which included a first-ever All-Ireland final appearance.

Ulster champions Loughgiel Shamrocks complete the selection, with three players included.

Advertisement

Niamh McGrath was player of the match in the All-Ireland final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The nominees, meanwhile, for AIB GAA Hurling Club Player of the Year are Brian Ryan and Andrew Jamieson-Murphy, both of Na Fianna, and Sarsfields forward Jack O’Connor of Sarsfields (Cork).

Sarsfields sisters Niamh and Siobhán McGrath are in the running for AIB Camogie Club Player of the Year, along with Áine O’ Loughlin of Truagh Clonlara.

The players will be honoured at an awards ceremony tonight, along with the football winners, who were announced on Wednesday.

AIB GAA Club Hurling Team of the Year 2024/25:



1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner, Waterford)

2. Fionn McEldowney (Slaughtneil, Derry)

3. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna, Dublin)

4. Kevin Burke (Na Fianna, Dublin)

5. Paul O’Dea (Na Fianna, Dublin)

6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna, Dublin)

7. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil, Derry)

8. Brian Ryan (Na Fianna, Dublin)

9. Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields, Cork)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields, Cork)

11. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil, Derry)

12. Ciarán Stacey (Na Fianna, Dublin)

13. Colin Currie (Na Fianna, Dublin)

14. AJ Murphy (Na Fianna, Dublin)

15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields, Cork)

AIB GAA Hurling Club Championship Player of the Year nominees:

Brian Ryan – Na Fianna

Andrew Jamieson-Murphy – Na Fianna

Jack O’Connor – Sarsfields (Cork)

AIB Camogie Club Championships Team of the Year 2024/25:

1. Sophie Cullen (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare)

2. Sinead Hogg (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare)

3. Laura Ward (Sarsfields, Galway)

4. Clare Mckillop (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim)

5. Ellen Horgan (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare)

6. Maria Cooney (Sarsfields, Galway)

7. Tara Kenny (Sarsfields, Galway)

8. Niamh McGrath, Sarsfields, Galway)

9. Amy Boyle (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim)

10. Klara Donohue (Sarsfields, Galway)

11. Lucia McNaughton (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim)

12. Aine O’ Loughlin (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare)

13. Eimear Kelly (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare)

14. Siobhán McGrath (Sarsfields, Galway)

15. Caoimhe Kelly (Sarsfields, Galway)

AIB Camogie Club Championship Player of the Year nominees: