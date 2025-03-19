Cuala and Kilkerrin-Clonberne earn most spots on club teams of the year

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Cuala have six players on the AIB GAA Football Club Championship Team of the Year.

The Dublin club won their first ever All-Ireland title when they beat Errigal Ciaran 3-14 to 1-16 in the final earlier this year.

Errigal Ciaran have been recognised with five players on the team of the year following a season where they reached their first All-Ireland final.

Connacht champions Coolera-Strandhill and Munster champions Dr Crokes have two players each named on the team, following impressive seasons for both clubs.

All-Ireland champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne got the most players on the AIB Ladies Football Club Championship Team of the Year.

The Galway club have eight places on the team of the year, having won their fourth All-Ireland title in a row. In a repeat of last year’s semi-final, they held off Kilmacud Crokes in the final to take home the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup.

The Dublin champions have five players on the team following their run to Croke Park, which saw them win their third Leinster title in succession.

Castleisland Desmonds, who secured their fourth Munster crown and first since 1986 have one place on the team of the year, while Ulster Champions Clann Éireann also have one place on the side.

The nominees, meanwhile, for Football Club Player of the Year are Con O’Callaghan of Cuala, Ruairí Canavan of Errigal Ciaran and Micheál Burns of Dr Crokes. The nominees for AIB LGFA Club Player of the Year are Eva Noone and Louise Ward, both of Kilkerrin-Clonberne, and Aoife Kane of Kilmacud Crokes.

AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year 2024/25:

Keelan Harte (Coolera-Strandhill, Sligo)

Seán Taylor (Coolera-Strandhill, Sligo)

Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala, Dublin)

Charlie McMorrow (Cuala, Dublin)

Peter Óg McCartan (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone)

Brian Looney (Dr Crokes, Kerry)

David O’Dowd (Cuala, Dublin)

Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala, Dublin)

Joe Oguz (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone)

Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes, Kerry)

Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone)

Ruairí Canavan (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone)

Niall O’Callaghan (Cuala, Dublin)

Con O’Callaghan (Cuala, Dublin)

Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone)

AIB GAA Club Football Player of the Year nominees:

Micheál Burns – Dr Crokes

Ruairí Canavan – Errigal Ciaran

Con O’Callaghan – Cuala

AIB Ladies Gaelic Football Club Championship Team of the Year 2024/25:

Dearbhla Gower (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds, Kerry)

Sarah Gormally (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway)

Niamh Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway)

Aoife Kane – (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway)

Hannah Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway)

Aisling Madden (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway)

Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

Niamh Cotter (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway)

Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway)

Eva Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway)

Niamh Murray (Clann Éireann, Armagh)

Michelle Davoren (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

AIB Ladies Gaelic Football Club Championship Player of the Year nominees:

Eva Noone – Kilkerrin-Clonberne

Louise Ward – Kilkerrin-Clonberne

Aoife Kane – Kilmacud Crokes