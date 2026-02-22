Clubs speak out after 12-year-old sustains burns to face from pyrotechnics

DROGHEDA AND DUNDALK have condemned the actions of a “minority of individuals” following crowd trouble during their match at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Flares thrown in the crowd resulted in an injury to a 12-year-old supporter, who sustained burns to his face, while damage was also caused to Dundalk’s new pitch.

A statement added: “We are relieved that no further injuries occurred and extend our sincere thanks to the Order of Malta [Ambulance Corps] for their swift and professional response. Drogheda United FC officials have been in contact with the family and are offering their full support.

“Both clubs would like to remind supporters of the dangers of pyrotechnics usage and the throwing of missiles inside stadia, which is illegal and strictly prohibited at all League of Ireland fixtures.”

It continued: “Both clubs will fully cooperate with An Garda Síochána in relation to any investigation and will engage constructively with the FAI disciplinary process. Dundalk FC is currently assessing the full extent of the damage caused, and appropriate steps will be taken in response.”

On Saturday, The 42 reported that Drogheda fans face the prospect of a stadium ban for their next away game