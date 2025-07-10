Cobh Ramblers announce change in ownership status

FIRST DIVISION club Cobh Ramblers have tonight confirmed a change to their ownership status.

The club is no longer affiliated with FC32 Global Investments Limited, who only came onboard last October.

There were fears over the sustainability of the multi-club group when they withdrew funding from the Austrian side SKN St Polten, in April.

The US-backed club investor, who also added Italian Serie B club Spezia to their stable in February, have now ended their association with the Cork-based team, who sit second in the First Division, four points off leaders Dundalk.

Last month, The Irish Examiner quoted Cobh manager Mick McDermott saying the club were in the process of handing over ownership of the club to another investor, and that news was also confirmed this evening.

Part of tonight’s club statement read: “We can confirm that the club has formally and fully parted ways with FC32 Global Investments Limited.

“The process of separation has been completed, and Cobh Ramblers FC has returned to being solely operated by its elected committee and Directors.

“Any previously appointed representatives or board members affiliated with FC32 are no longer involved in the club.

“In recent months, the club has remained operational thanks to the dedication and hard work of our volunteer committee and the elected members board. Their efforts have ensured that the club could continue to function through a period of uncertainty and transition.

“We are also pleased to confirm that we are in the advanced stages of discussions with a new preferred investor group. This group has already provided assistance and support to the club in recent weeks, helping to stabilise club operations while both parties complete due diligence.

“We are optimistic that these discussions will lead to a positive outcome for the future of the club and would like to thank the investor group for supporting the club in the interim.”

Meanwhile, Kerry FC have confirmed the signing of Canadian centre forward Robbie Cleary, on loan from League Two side Salford City until the end of the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old joined Salford last August and previously had loan spells with FC United of Manchester and Bamber Bridge.

Cleary previously had a stint in the Canadian Premier League with Forge FC.