Cobh Ramblers fight back to force draw against Cork City

Cobh Ramblers 1

Cork City 1

Stephen Barry reports from St Colman’s Park

COBH RAMBLERS PRESENTED the first roadblock to Cork City’s First Division title ambitions with a Rhys Gourdie penalty snatching a derby draw at a sold-out St Colman’s Park.

Seani Maguire had given City an early lead in front of the 1,969 crowd, but the Rams were decent value for their second-half equaliser, earned when man-of-the-match Cian Coleman was felled by Charlie Lyons.

Results elsewhere meant City still extended their lead at the summit to three points, although UCD can close within one if they win away to Longford Town. Ramblers stay seventh.

The visitors were almost in after two minutes as Darragh Crowley diverted his former teammate Garry Buckley’s pass into Ruairí Keating’s path. The striker took on the shot early, but aimed too far to the right.

They found the opener in the 11th minute after consecutive corners. From the first, Greg Bolger skittled the ball in low for a ricocheting Maguire shot, which had Corey Chambers worried.

City changed takers to produce the opposite delivery for the second corner. Cillian Murphy stepped up and curled an inswinger in deep. The cross was so perfect that it evaded everyone apart from the intended recipient, Maguire, who nodded home at the back stick.

As he celebrated his fourth goal in three games, the 11-cap international doubled back to thank the 16-year-old for putting the ball onto his forehead. Murphy has now assisted three of Maguire’s four strikes, including two from dead-ball deliveries.

Ramblers replied with a sustained period of pressure, led by Rhys Brennan and Shane Griffin combining well down the left flank.

City’s defence was resolute. Fiacre Kelleher charged down Luka Le Bervet and Gourdie’s shots. Murphy got back to snuff out a Brennan effort. The only attempt which penetrated the white wall, from Buckley, was cannoned over the bar. More times, cutbacks rolled across the box without meeting a claret jersey.

The game was held up after a clash of heads between Kelleher and Coleman. The blood-soaked Coleman had to swap into the no.20 shirt, but the City captain came off the worst from the incident. He was shepherded back to the dressing room, with Harry Nevin introduced.

As the fourth official indicated three added minutes, Gourdie spotted Conor Brann off his line. His attempt to lob the keeper sailed over the crossbar.

The game was transformed in the 56th minute. From a half-cleared corner, Coleman got to the second ball ahead of Lyons, who tripped up his former centre-back partner. Declan Toland immediately pointed to the spot.

Gourdie sent the penalty low to his left, as Brann dived in the opposite direction. For the 23-year-old Scot, it was his first goal at St Colman’s Park since signing last July.

The Rams soon threatened a lead goal as Brennan’s cutback was taken off Wilson Waweru’s boot by Rory Feely and trickled past the post.

Robson responded by calling upon Conor Drinan to switch from 3-4-2-1 to a 4-3-3 formation. Hans Mpongo twice strode forward to fire over the bar, although one of those efforts was called back for offside.

City piled on the pressure down the stretch. In the 88th minute, Crowley’s shot fell for Keating, whose attempt was smothered by Chambers.

Six added minutes was enough time for one more Mpongo blast over the bar. Murphy then cut in along the endline, but Chambers saved with his feet before Crowley was blocked by Jason Abbott.

Cobh Ramblers: Corey Chambers; Luka Le Bervet (Lucas Curtin 75), Garry Buckley, Cian Coleman, Shane Griffin (captain); Mikey Carroll (Brendeán Frahill 90+2), Jason Abbott; Oran Crowe (Anthony Adenopo 75), Rhys Gourdie, Rhys Brennan (Callum Honohan 65); Wilson Waweru (Rhys Kelly-Noonan 90+2).

Cork City: Conor Brann; Rory Feely, Fiacre Kelleher (Harry Nevin 38), Charlie Lyons; Josh Fitzpatrick (Conor Drinan 63), Darragh Crowley, Greg Bolger, Hans Mpongo; Seani Maguire, Cillian Murphy; Ruairí Keating.

Referee: Declan Toland (Westmeath).