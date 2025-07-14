Cobh Ramblers insist takeover 'reflects our commitment to the club’s future'

COBH RAMBLERS INSIST their takeover from new ownership group Digital Athlete Ventures (DAV) “reflects our commitment to the club’s future” after a turbulent year off the pitch.

Confirmation of the deal brings to an end the short-lived tenure of FC32, the investment firm that only took control last October and whose funding has helped Cobh to second in the League of Ireland First Division.

In a club statement released this morning, DAV are described as “a sports and media investment firm founded to empower elite athletes, entertainers, and strategic investors to take ownership positions in professional sports clubs and related platforms.”

DAV have taken a 90% stake in the club with the takeover led by Ilya Movshovich, Pedro Lombardo (Managing Partner at JPX Investments), and Bryant Clark (Founder of Texas-based Fifty Five South Ventures).

Cobh’s statement said the new owners are “backed by several prominent sports investors, DAV combines capital, content, and operational insight to drive long-term value across its portfolio.”

Bill O’Leary, chairman of the club, added: “After months of hard work, the Board is proud to announce this investment partnership. In a highly competitive landscape, securing a deal of this calibre reflects our commitment to the club’s future. What set DAV apart was not just their financial backing, but their operational capabilities and respect for the club’s legacy and community. Ilya and Pedro have been a pleasure to work with, and we’re excited to move forward together.”

