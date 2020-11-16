BE PART OF THE TEAM

Coetzee claims four tries as Ulster devour Zebre

The Springbok had his hat-trick before half-time as Ulster maintained their winning streak.

By Sean Farrell Monday 16 Nov 2020, 7:48 PM
15 Comments
Zebre 14

Ulster 57

ULSTER TOOK THEIR winning start to this season through a sixth game as Marcell Coetzee grabbed  four of Ulster’s nine tries in a bonus point win over Zebre in Stadio Lanfranchi.

The northern province carried themselves with a confidence befitting their now six-game streak and built their advantage around an attacking maul that was the basis of their early scores.

marcel-coetzee-celebrates-scoring-a-try-with-michael-lowry Lowry and Coetzee celebrate one of the Springbok's tries. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Ethan McIlroy added to the winning tally with a fine finish late on his first start.  21-year-old Stewart Moore showed some flashes of his potential too, claiming a try for himself and carrying effectively outside Bill Johnston.

Ulster set the tone early, a fine early cross-field kick to McIlroy was backed up by series of pick and drives by the visitors’ big hitters before Coetzee barged his way over for a sixth-minute score.

McIlroy wasn’t able to take a high ball cleanly in the 10th minute on his own line, but it took a miraculous finish from Pierre Bruno to complete the score.

Enrico Lucchin beat the wing in the aerial challenge to bat a scrappy ball backwards. The bounce didn’t favour Bruno, but he managed to plant his hand on the ball and pin it against his backside while spinning.

And he somehow maintained that control all the way to grounding.

Ulster completely controlled the match when it was level at seven apiece, though they had to maintain faith in their 22 attack after twice passing up kickable penalties in favour of a line-out and twice being forced back.

Their third time lucky came after 24 minutes, when Coetzee grabbed his and his team’s second try on the end of a rolling maul.

Ulster’s third was far less conventional, coming on the back of compounding errors from Antonio Rizzi. The out-half’s 28th minute kick from his own half was charged down by Mike Lowry. The fullback collected the loose ball, got his hands beyond a covering tackle but Rizzi appeared to be in place to intercept running towards his own line.

Instead, the young 10 felt the ball slip between his fingers and into the path of a grateful Moore.

With a 12 point lead, Ulster did increase their attacking tempo as they pushed for a bonus point, but with Zebre spoiling it was again a five-metre line-out that provided the platform. The finisher was familiar too as Coetzee bull-dozed his way over to complete a hat-trick and seal a bonus point five minutes before half-time.

Entering the second half with a 7-26 lead, Dan McFarland’s side picked up where they left off and opened their account for the second half through another maul in the opposition 22. This time it wasn’t the pack who reaped the spoils, Alby Mathewson took the ball to attack the short side and Bill Johnston completed the overlap in the right corner.

bill-johnston-scores-a-try Bill Johnston grounds his second half try. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

McFarland will find areas to critique in next week’s review as the scoreboard advantage lulled Ulster into switching off before Niccolo Casilio’s quick-tapped a penalty and crossed. But by then Luke Marshall and Coetzee’s fourth had brought Ulster’s try tally to seven.

McIlroy’s excellent footwork in the closing minutes rang up the half century and the rout was completed by a scorching trail run from Dave Shanahan.

In Belfast, next Sunday, Scarlets will be the next side to have a crack at Ulster’s perfect start to the season.

Scorers

Zebre

Tries: P Bruno, N Casilio

Conversions: A Rizzi (1/1) P Pescetto (1/1)

Penalties: A Rizzi (0/1)

Ulster

Tries: M Coetzee (4), S Moore, B Johnston, L Marshall, E McIlroy, D Shanahan

Conversions: B Johnston (6/9)

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Read next:

