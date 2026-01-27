Rosenior shuts down 'unrealistic' Palmer from Chelsea to Man United rumours

CHELSEA HEAD COACH Liam Rosenior said there is no point in discussing “unrealistic” reports Cole Palmer wants to join Manchester United.

Speculation has emerged that the 23-year-old is unsettled at Stamford Bridge and is open to moving to the club he supported as a child as he struggles through his most difficult spell in west London.

With only four Premier League goals this season and evident frustration creeping into his body language on the pitch, things have deteriorated from a time when Palmer seemed single-handily to be driving the team forward.

Injury has played a significant part in disrupting his season, particularly with Chelsea exercising caution over the number of minutes played by squad members deemed especially valuable during periods of recovery.

“There’s no reason for assurance,” said Rosenior. “It’s so unrealistic. It’s come from nowhere. There’s nothing in it. There’s no reason to have the conversation. That’s where I’m at.

“Cole is very happy. I’ve had numerous conversations with him. Our thoughts are on how we can make this team better, how he can improve and how I can help him.

“He loves being here and he wants to be a Chelsea player. You can’t stop speculation, but some speculation is so far from the truth. There’s no point in having a discussion about it.”

Palmer has travelled with the team to Italy ahead of their decisive Champions League meeting with Napoli on Wednesday having not been in the squad for Sunday’s 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace.

Rosenior has won four of his five games since taking charge, delivering a strong response to critics who claimed he was too inexperienced for the job of replacing Enzo Maresca.

Despite good results, he has had to repeatedly faced questions about the future of certain players, principally Palmer about whom he was quizzed in Naples.

“I’m not surprised at the timing,” he said. “A new manager comes in and all of a sudden there’s people unsettled. It’s not true. Cole’s here, he’s very happy and I can’t wait to see him back on the pitch.”

There have been reports that Raheem Sterling’s limbo could be brought to an end as early as Monday’s transfer deadline, more than 18 months after he last played for the club, with Chelsea ready to facilitate an exit.

Rosenior said: “Raheem is a player I have massive respect for. Huge respect for as a person and what he’s achieved in the game. Now is not the right time to speak about his situation.”

Chelsea need a win to all but guarantee that they bypass February’s play-off round and progress straight to the last 16, though they must first find a way past their former boss Antonio Conte.

“This is a very strong team,” said Rosenior. “I think it would have been unfortunate in the recent games they played. The results haven’t followed the performances that Antonio’s team have given.

“We know it’s going to be a very difficult game in a very special atmosphere. It doesn’t change my plans at all because I’ve been planning for a very difficult game.”