David Power: 'If it is possible down the line, he will put on that blue and gold jersey again'

TIPPERARY FOOTBALL MANAGER David Power has paid tribute to Colin O’Riordan and said the door is open for a return to the GAA, injury permitting.

26-year-old O’Riordan has called time on his seven-year Aussie Rules career because of a chronic hip injury. He played 34 games since making the move in October 2015.

Power was manager when O’Riordan helped Tipperary secure a shock All-Ireland title after beating Dublin in 2011 and in charge when he returned in 2020 to help secure their first Munster senior football title in 85 years.

“I am really disappointed and sad for him,” Power says, speaking to The42.

“I know he would like to have a longer career there but even the comments from Sydney, it shows they were mad about him and he left his mark there.

“I’d be in regular contact with him. I’ve been involved with him since he was 15 years old. He has an achievement very few Tipperary football people will ever get. I think six or seven have it. Munster minor, Munster U21 and Munster senior medals. He was 15 when he played against Dublin, turning 16 in October of that year. It is incredible.”

Last season O’Riordan won Clubman of the Year for his contributions to the Swans’ dressing room. As impressive as he has been on the field, Power is no doubt the JK Brackens clubman will have similar success off it.

He is also hopeful the hip problems subside and O’Riordan can return to the Premier County in the future.

“For whatever he wanted to do now, I’ve no doubt he’d be a great success at it. He is so driven. If he wants to achieve something, he will. There is no better man. For him, it is a pity. I know the work he put in out there to be a success.

“He should have played more. He has been so unfortunate with injuries. That is the type of individual he is, he would put his head where lads wouldn’t put a leg. He doesn’t shirk from anything.

“He is only 26. Whether he stays out in Australia or comes home, that is for him to figure out. I’ve no doubt if it is possible down the line that he will put on that blue and gold jersey again because he is plenty young enough.

“He has hip issues but with the GAA there might be greater flexibility to play some part of Gaelic football and hurling in the coming years.”

That 2020 comeback earned him a second All-Star nomination. His post-match interview after their provincial success left the watching public in little doubt about what representing his county meant to him and that appreciation goes both ways.

“There is huge respect there for him. Even though he wasn’t able to play before the Munster final he was there in the background driving on the lads. He was very much part of it and knew what we were trying to do.

“When we did get to the Munster final, that gave everyone in the group a huge boost. He played a major role for us in winning that game.”

An immediate return is not expected but there is plenty of time and the door is always open.

“Hopefully it works out. I have no doubt if he is able to, he will. Simple as that.”