Friday 10 May, 2019
O'Riordan off the mark in AFL as former Tipp and Tyrone underage stars exchange big goals

Conor McKenna fired one home from way downtown in Essendon’s losing effort at Sydney.

By Gavan Casey Friday 10 May 2019, 2:14 PM
Colin O'Riordan celebrates his first goal for the Swans.
Image: Sydney Swans
Colin O'Riordan celebrates his first goal for the Swans.
Image: Sydney Swans

TIPPERARY’S COLIN O’RIORDAN kicked his first AFL goal as the Sydney Swans edged Essendon 77-72 at the SCG.

A 2011 minor football All-Ireland winner with The Premier, O’Riordan has been in superb form for Sydney’s reserves and was rewarded with what was only his second first-team appearance of the season when team-mate Harry Cunningham was ruled out of the Round 8 clash through injury.

Defender O’Riordan conceded a double 50-metre penalty during his only other senior outing this season, that coming in Round 2, but he was today the benefactor of the same call.

The 23-year-old capitalised fully, firing home from range to get off the mark in Aussie Rules.

Lining out against O’Riordan for Essendon was Tyrone man Conor McKenna, who moved Down Under after he caught the eye as a Red Hand minor footballer in 2014.

McKenna, also 23, kicked a monster goal in the Bombers’ losing effort.

Today marked O’Riordan’s fifth AFL appearance, his debut coming last July in a game against North Melbourne.

The former Tipp U21 captain initially joined the Swans in October 2015 as an international rookie before further committing his future to the club in November 2017 when he signed a new two-year contract extension.

His fellow county GAA star, Orla O’Dwyer, today penned a rookie deal with AFL Women’s outfit the Brisbane Lions.

