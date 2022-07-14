Membership : Access or Sign Up
Colm Bonnar 'relieved from his duties' as Tipperary senior hurling manager

Bonnar spent just one season in the job after succeeding Liam Sheedy last September.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 8:59 AM
Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
TIPPERARY ARE ON the lookout for a new senior hurling manager after Colm Bonnar was ‘relieved from his duties’ with the Premier county.

The news was confirmed via a statement released by the Tipperary County Board this morning, following a meeting of the management committee last night.

Bonnar spent just one season in charge of the Tipperary hurlers after succeeding Liam Sheedy last September.

The former Wexford and Carlow manager had been handed a three-year term, but his time with the county has now come to an early end following a disappointing 2022 season.

After a mixed National League campaign, Tipperary lost all of their four games in the Munster Championship, conceding 3-30 against Cork in Thurles in their final outing of the season.

The statement reads: “Following a very comprehensive review the management committee have made the decision to relieve Colm Bonnar from his duties as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

“Tipperary GAA wish to thank Colm for his contribution during his time as senior hurling manager and wish him well in to the future.

“Tipperary GAA will be making no further comment in relation to this decision.”

Tipperary will now begin the process of searching for a new senior hurling manager ahead of the 2023 season.

Current Waterford manager Liam Cahill – who enjoyed success while managing Tipperary at minor and U21 level – has long been linked with a return to his native county, but recently told TG4 that he intends to stay on with the Déise.

