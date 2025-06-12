Advertisement
Charalampos Kostoulas (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
FreeTransfer News

Competition for Evan Ferguson as Brighton sign €35 million teenager

Greece U21 forward Charalampos Kostoulas has joined Olympiakos.
9.21pm, 12 Jun 2025

BRIGHTON HAVE agreed to sign Greece U21 forward Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiakos in a deal worth a reported £29.8 million (€35 million).

The 18-year-old will sign a five-year contract on 1 July, subject to international clearance.

“Charalampos is an outstanding young player and we’re delighted he is coming to Brighton,” Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler said.

“He wants to play in the Premier League, and we are excited about what he can bring to the team.

“He will give us different attacking options, and we’re looking forward to helping him adapt to his new environment.”

Kostoulas was part of the Olympiakos side that completed a league and cup double last season, scoring seven goals with two assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Kostoulas is the third Brighton signing since the end of the season, following the arrivals of Sunderland winger Tom Watson and South Korean teenager Yoon Do-young.

– © AFP 2025

