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Crystal Palace players celebrate their second goal. Press Association
Conference League round-up

Palace enjoy convincing win over Fiorentina, Alkmaar left with mountain to climb

Palace will take a huge advantage to Florence next week after a 3-0 win in Thursday’s first leg.
10.41pm, 9 Apr 2026

Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg

  • Crystal Palace 3-0 Fiorentina
  • Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 AZ Alkmaar
  • Rayo Vallecano 3-0 AEK Athens
  • Mainz 05 2-0 Strasbourg

JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA’S FIRST goal since New Year’s Day inspired Crystal Palace to a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final.

The France striker, who started for the first time since January, led the Eagles’ line at Selhurst Park in place of the suspended Jorgen Strand Larsen.

He opened the scoring with a 24th minute penalty, and Palace took a two-goal lead when Tyrick Mitchell recycled the rebound from a Mateta effort seven minutes later.

Ismaila Sarr ensured Palace will travel to Tuscany with a comfortable advantage when he nodded home their third on the stroke of time.

TNT Sports Football / YouTube

Meanwhile, Troy Parrott and AZ Alkmaar have a mountain to climb after they lost 3-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk in Krakow.

Pedrinho broke the deadlock for the hosts on 72 minutes before a quick-fire double from Alisson put Shakhtar on the cusp of the semi-finals.

TNT Sports Football / YouTube

Elsewhere, Rayo Vallecano were 3-0 at home to AEK Athens, while Mainz 05 beat Strasbourg 2-0.

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