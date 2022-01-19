Connacht award first professional contracts to six academy players

That's our boy: Diarmuid Kilgallen, who has signed a full-time deal from next season, is congratulated by Connacht stalwarts Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty after scoring a try against Ulster in October.

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that they have awarded first professional contracts to six players from their academy.

Cathal Forde, Shane Jennings, Oisín McCormack, Darragh Murray, Ciaran Booth and Diarmuid Kilgallen will all become fully fledged pros with the western province from the start of next season, with Connacht head coach Andy Friend noting that it was “particularly pleasing” that four of the six players have played the entirety of their careers in the west of Ireland.

Galway-born Cathal Forde, who played schools rugby with The Jes (Coláiste Iognaid), starred for the Ireland U20s last year. The 20-year-old can play at 10 or 12 and has been pulling strings for Galway Corinthians in the AIL this season.

Forde’s fellow Tribesman Shane Jennings also put together an eye-catching 2021 on the international scene. A 2018 All-Ireland minor-winning hurler, centre Jennings came through Garbally College and plays his club rugby with Ballinasloe. He was also part of the Ireland Sevens squad that competed at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Canada in September.

Versatile back row Oisín McCormack is a fellow Garbally and Ballinasloe man and has played alongside his friend Jennings since childhood. The 20-year-old scored tries for Garbally in two consecutive Connacht Schools Senior Cup finals in 2018 and 2019.

Darragh Murray follows in the footsteps of his older brother and just like first-team squad member Niall Murray, he plays lock. Coláiste Chiaráin Athlone alum Darragh, who is aligned to Buccaneers at club level, was a member of the 2021 Ireland U20s squad. He captained Connacht U18s to an interpro title in 2018.

Stockport-born Ciaran Booth, who specialises as a flanker but can also play lock or eight, arrived in Galway from Sale Sharks in 2020. The 21-year-old played for Ireland at the 2019 U20 World Championship.

Back-three operator Diarmuid Kilgallen, meanwhile, is already a familiar face to Connacht fans having made five appearances for the senior team. The 21-year-old Kildare native was a track star at Cistercian College Roscrea and made his debut for Connacht at the Aviva against Munster in 2020. Lansdowne Road was also the scene of his first try, an intercept against Ulster last October.

Of his newly fledged graduates, Connacht academy manager Eric Elwood said: “I’d like to congratulate the six men on their impending move to the pro team, and to their respective clubs and schools that have played a big part in their success.

“Everyone at Connacht Rugby has worked tremendously hard at all levels to give them the platform to succeed and I’d like to acknowledge the work done by the coaches as well as the wider academy staff.

“That said, it’s up to the players themselves to take the opportunities afforded to them and they’ve done just that. I know they each have what is required to take that next step in their careers.”

Head coach Andy Friend added: “This is a special day both for Connacht Rugby and for Ciaran, Cathal, Shane, Diarmuid, Oisín and Darragh.

“They have each forged their own paths to professional rugby through hard work and dedication, and with the help of their coaches, parents and volunteers along the way.

“It’s particularly pleasing that four of the six players came through the Connacht pathway, playing their club and schools rugby here in the west of Ireland.

“I’m looking forward to further integrating them into the professional set-up and help us challenge for honours in the years ahead.”