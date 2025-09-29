'The number of try-saving tackles we made last season... I think we've equaled it in one game'

CONNACHT’S DEFENCE AGAINST a strong Benetton side was one of the most pleasing aspects for new coach Stuart Lancaster as they opened their URC campaign with a bonus-point win at Dexcom Stadium in Galway.

Connacht conceded tries at the start and finish of the second half but some strong and disciplined tackling close to their own line prevented several tries and meant they bossed matters for most of a bruising encounter.

“I think defensively was the big marker for me, compared to last year where, you know, Connacht would score but then concede tries and lose big games. So that was a bit that really sort of pleased me the most,” said Lancaster.

“One of the stats I showed the players from last season was the number of try-saving tackles we made last season, and I think we’ve equaled it in one game. But defensively, generally, our mindset to defend the line, to put in a strong performance in front of our home supporters, I thought it showed.

“Treviso are a very good team, they’re very physical, very big and we kept getting off the line and held our nerve.”

He felt the work they did in pre-season served them well as they got their campaign off to an encouraging start.

“I thought we deserved the rewards really from the work, not just today, but the work the lads have put in in pre-season since our first day.

“If you said at the start of the day when I saw the Treviso team, and how strong they were, that we would come away with a bonus-point win, I would have taken it.”

Fijian winger Onisi Ratave was denied in the left corner by a superb tackle from Shayne Bolton, while in the third quarter, with Connacht leading by 19-8, a frantic double hit from Caolin Blade and Chay Mullins denied Ratave as he stretched to score.

Connacht led 12-3 at the break thanks to tries from full-back Sean Naughton and out-half Josh Ioane, and they pushed on in the second half and secured the bonus point as Dylan Tierney-Martin and Sean Jansen scored.

Connacht have a chance to build further momentum when they host Scarlets in Galway next Saturday afternoon and Lancaster said they have a lot to work on.

“It’s a matter now of getting ourselves ready now for a Scarlets team that’s going to be obviously disappointed having lost their first game,” he added.