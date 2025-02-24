Connacht's Ben Murphy suffers fractured finger

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that scrum-half Ben Murphy suffered a fractured finger while training with the Ireland A squad last week.
The 23-year-old will see a consultant this week, with no timeline currently set for his return to action.
The province, who sit in 11th in the URC table, will have to plan without Byron Ralston and Sean Jansen for Saturday’s meeting with Benetton in Galway.
Ralston suffered a knee injury in last Friday’s friendly against Harlequins – a 24-19 defeat – while Jansen picked up an ankle injury during Ireland A’s loss to England A in Bristol yesterday.
Connacht captain Cian Prendergast had been named on the bench for Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Wales on Saturday but was a late withdrawal due to illness. The backrower will be further monitored this week.
Meanwhile, Eoin de Buitlear (thumb) has successfully undergone surgery and will be unavailable until April, while there was no update available on Sean O’Brien (hamstring).
