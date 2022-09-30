Connacht will need something special to topple star-studded Bulls

CONNACHT’S LAST ENCOUNTER with Jake White’s Bulls proved to be one of the highlights of the western province’s 2021/22 season.

Welcoming supporters back to the Sportsground for the first time in over 12 months, on 1 October last year Andy Friend’s side turned on the style and put five tries on the visitors in an electric 34-7 win.

Twelve months on, much has changed for both sides.

The Bulls are now well settled into life in the URC, stunning Leinster in last year’s semi-finals before coming up short against fellow newcomers the Stormers in the all-South African final. They head into this season with realistic ambitions of going all the way this time.

Connacht’s current situation leaves them more focused on short-term goals, as it’s already beginning to look like it could be a long, testing season for the province.

Friend’s side are winless from their opening two outings of the new URC season as they head to the Bulls’ Loftus Versfeld stadium today for the second stop of their two-game trip to South Africa [KO 5.30, TG4/Premier Sports 2/URC TV].

It’s not an easy place to win and concerningly for Connacht supporters, their schedule doesn’t ease up anytime soon. After the Bulls, Connacht head into three successive home games against Munster, Leinster and the Scarlets before an away date with the Ospreys.

The challenge is to ensure the season isn’t already running away from them by the time the November international break rolls around.

Connacht were a clear second-best in their opening round defeat to Ulster and while there were more encouraging signs against the Stormers, it’s going to require a big performance to topple the Bulls today, whose only defeat in their last eight league games was last season’s final.

Connacht are without the services of captain Jack Carty – who is close to returning from his injury absence – while Bundee Aki is also out of action having been handed an eight-week ban following his dangerous clear-out on Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla last week.

With key leaders missing, Friend needs others in his squad to step up.

Today’s clash will be a real test for 23-year-old out-half David Hawkshaw, who starts in the Connacht 10 shirt for the first time.

One of a number of summer signings from Leinster, Hawkshaw will be determined to quickly find his feet in his new surroundings and pull the strings in a Connacht backline that contains plenty of attacking threat.

However up front is where Connacht will really be tested today and a big shift will be required from the second row pairing of Leva Fifita and Oisín Dowling.

The Bulls pride themselves on their power game and that could be key against a Connacht side who look a little light in this departement – teams playing Connacht have enjoyed 67% gainline success across the opening rounds of the URC, the highest figure of any side in the league.

Last year’s URC finalists are close to full strength as they welcome back a number of their big hitters.

Canan Moodie starts for the Bulls. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A backrow combination of captain Marcel Coetzee (captain), Marco van Staden and Elrigh Louw presents a real handful while in the backline, Springbok pair Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie both return.

White hasn’t been shy in talking up Moodie’s obvious potential, stating he expects him to play ’100 Tests’ for the Boks. The 19-year-old winger – whose future may lie at centre – is one of the most exciting players in the league.

This time last year, we were wondering if the Bulls and their fellow South Africans would embrace life in a new league. They’ve since laid down a marker as standard bearers.

Connacht on the other hand are in danger of sliding further off the pace. If today is going to be the day they get their season up and running, it’s going to take something special.

BULLS: Kurt-Lee Arendse; Canan Moodie, Cornal Hendricks, David Kriel, Sbu Nkosi; Johan Goosen, Zak Burger; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Francois Klopper; Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje; Marcel Coetzee (captain), Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Janko Swanepoel, Reinhardt Ludwig, Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Lionel Mapoe.

CONNACHT: Oran McNulty; John Porch, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Mack Hansen; David Hawkshaw, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Leva Fifita, Oisín Dowling; Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler (captain).

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Gavin Thornbury, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Colm Reilly, Byron Ralston, Ciarán Booth.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

