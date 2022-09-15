The Connacht depth chart: Back three boost and arrivals from Leinster

AFTER MISSING OUT on the URC play-offs and falling out of the Champions Cup last season, Connacht have a crucial year ahead of them.

The South African sides have made the URC far more competitive and Connacht’s life is made all the more difficult by having to play against Leinster, Munster, and Ulster in the Irish shield within the league.

Andy Friend has moved to a director of rugby role this summer with his coaching staff reshuffling and their hope is that Connacht will be a more consistent force in the 2022/23 season. On their day, they are able to compete with the best but on other days, they have fallen apart.

Having already looked at the Munster and Leinster squads, this piece examines Friend’s options within his senior and academy groups.

Included in brackets after each player’s name is their age and number of Connacht caps in the format [age, caps]. Players have been listed in the order of their number of caps.

Loosehead prop

Denis Buckley [32, 208]

Matthew Burke [25, 39]

Jordan Duggan [24, 28]

Peter Dooley [28,0]

Peter Dooley is a strong addition in the front row. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The big new addition to Connacht’s front row is Birr man Peter Dooley, who has arrived from Leinster with strong ambitions and a good chunk of experience. Word is that he has made a notable impact during pre-season with his skill level and physicality.

Dooley will be competing with long-time incumbent Denis Buckley for starting honours at loosehead. 32-year-old Buckley has passed the 200-cap mark for the province and his combination with Dooley should mean a stronger matchday squad for Connacht.

25-year-old Matthew Burke was impressive last season. He doesn’t grab the headlines but his growth has been a positive for Friend and co., while former Ireland U20 international Jordan Duggan, who is very powerful, will be aiming to take a real step forward this season.

Hooker

Dave Heffernan [31, 165]

Shane Delahunt [28, 117]

Dylan Tierney-Martin [23, 6]

Grant Stewart [27,0]

Dylan Tierney-Martin will travel with Emerging Ireland. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

With the energetic Shane Delahunt carrying an injury into this season and Jonny Murphy having retired, Connacht have brought in short-term cover at hooker in Scotland-capped Grant Stewart on a six-month deal.

Dave Heffernan will be first-choice in this area for the beginning of the campaign but Delahunt will return from injury to resume that battle for the number two shirt.

The one to watch is 23-year-old Dylan Tierney-Martin, whose potential has been known for some time now. Injuries and struggles adapting to pro rugby mean his impact has taken longer than initially expected but he made five impressive appearances last season. He will tour with Emerging Ireland and then look to kick on back in Connacht.

Tighthead prop

Finlay Bealham [30, 174]

Dominic Robertson-McCoy [28, 72]

Jack Aungier [23, 31]

Sam Illo [21, 2]

Finlay Bealham celebrates Ireland's success in New Zealand. Source: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

Connacht went to market for a new tighthead but have returned empty-handed due to a paucity of options at the cost they could stretch to.

That meant they ended up re-contracting Dominic Robertson-McCoy, having initially told him that he would be released at the end of last season. The 28-year-old will certainly have a point to prove after getting another bite of the cherry.

Ireland international Finlay Bealham is clearly well ahead of the competition in this area, so Connacht would love to see the younger pair of Jack Aungier and Sam Illo making notable strides this season. Aungier has amassed a decent amount of experience, while Illo has been included in the Emerging Ireland squad.

Second row

Gavin Thornbury [28, 63]

Niall Murray [22, 35]

Oisín Dowling [25, 25]

Leva Fifita [33, 15]

Darragh Murray [21, 0]

Darragh Murray's stunning mullet is hard to miss. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ireland international Ultan Dillane has left for a new chapter with La Rochelle but his final season in Connacht wasn’t a strong one, so the process of moving on from him was already underway before this summer.

There are lofty expectations around 21-year-old Darragh Murray as he steps up from the academy. He’s the younger brother of Niall – who has emerged impressively in the second row himself over the past two seasons – and looks like a mobile, gritty, dynamic long-term option.

Gavin Thornbury is now the senior lock in the squad and will benefit from a full pre-season, while Tonga international Leva Fifita grew into his first campaign with the province and possesses nice handling skills to go along with his size.

Oisín Dowling similarly settled over the course of the season and brought a consistent breakdown threat on top of his set-piece and ruck work.

New signing Josh Murphy can also play in the second row. The former Leinster man has featured in the back row more often over the course of his pro career but his enforcer-style physicality and lineout prowess could be utilised in one of the lock slots.

Back row

Jarrad Butler [31, 95]

Paul Boyle [25, 73]

Conor Oliver [26, 41]

Cian Prendergast [22, 31]

Seán Masterson [24, 18]

Josh Murphy [27, 0]

Shamus Hurley-Langton [22, 0]

Ciaran Booth [22, 0]

Óisín McCormack [21, 0]

Shamus Hurley-Langton could be a clever signing. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

New signing Murphy excelled in the number six shirt for Leinster up until last season when he played more at lock. Either way, his arrival is a big boost for Connacht. Murphy will relish playing more regularly this season.

The other new back row signing is Shamus Hurley-Langton from New Zealand. The dynamic 22-year-old is not Irish-qualified but has been impressive for Manawatu over the last couple of seasons and should prove to be a fan favourite at the Sportsground.

Ex-Ireland U20 international Ciaran Booth and Ballinasloe man Óisín McCormack have been promoted from the academy following the departures of Abraham Papali’i to Brive and Eoghan Masterson to Aurillac. Many fans were surprised the consistent Masterson was released, while Papali’i provided power even if his discipline was a big issue.

It’s not ideal for Connacht to lose Cian Prendergast to the Emerging Ireland tour given how important he was last season, but there are plenty of other back row options in vice-captain Jarrad Butler [although he's injured for this weekend's clash with Ulster], fiery openside Conor Oliver, Ireland-capped Paul Boyle, and the abrasive Seán Masterson.

Scrum-half

Kieran Marmion [30, 209]

Caolin Blade [28, 150]

Colm Reilly [23, 9]

Kieran Marmion scores against Sale in pre-season. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

This area of Connacht’s squad is unchanged, with the experienced duo of Kieran Marmion and Caolin Blade still crucial players in the set-up. They’re proven high-quality performers and having both in matchday squads is a strength for the province.

Blade is part of the Emerging Ireland squad so will miss several rounds of the URC early on, meaning 23-year-old Colm Reilly is set to get chances to build on his nine senior caps.

There are also three scrum-halves in the Connacht academy in Matt Devine, Will Reilly, and Hubert Gilvarry. Devine stood out for the Ireland U20s this year.

Out-half

Jack Carty [30, 180]

Conor Fitzgerald [24, 53]

Cathal Forde [20, 2]

David Hawkshaw [23, 0]

Cathal Forde can play at 10 or 12. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Now officially promoted to the role of captain, Jack Carty is the heartbeat of this Connacht side. The 30-year-old has a creative kicking game from hand and always brings clever touches in attack, while he has worked hard on his defence and consistency. He is set to miss Saturday’s URC opener against Ulster through injury.

Conor Fitzgerald was strongly challenging Carty for first-choice status at one point and has thrived since joining the province in 2018. He also covers fullback.

Former Ireland U20 international Cathal Forde is a promising player in this position and won his first two caps last season. The new addition from outside the province is David Hawkshaw, who has joined from his native Leinster.

Hawkshaw’s combativeness means he can also play at 12, while Forde is also adept in that position. Their versatility could be handy for Connacht.

Centre

Bundee Aki [32, 118]

Tom Farrell [28, 79]

Tom Daly [29, 61]

Shayne Bolton [22, 4]

Shane Jennings [21, 0]

Bundee Aki is Connacht's talisman. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The ferocious Sammy Arnold left this summer for Brive, while the powerful Peter Robb also moved on having suffered badly with injuries in recent years.

Shane Jennings, who showed his potential with the Ireland U20s last year, has been promoted from the academy to join existing senior centres Bundee Aki, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, and Shayne Bolton.

Aki is a true talisman for the province and has been promoted to a vice-captain role this season, while Daly has also developed into a leader for the westerners thanks to his all-round skillset.

Farrell is an interesting one to follow this season given that he has been on the fringes of Ireland squads in the past before injury slowed him up. He can deliver a thrilling attacking game at 13. South African native Bolton is Irish-qualified and will hope to make more of an impact in his second season once he recovers from surgery on his pectoral.

As mentioned above, Hawkshaw and Forde can play at 12, while new signing Byron Ralston is a powerful option at outside centre while also playing on the wing.

Back three

Tiernan O’Halloran [31, 206]

John Porch [28, 59]

Alex Wootton [28, 34]

Mack Hansen [24, 14]

Oran McNulty [22, 9]

Diarmuid Kilgallen [22, 8]

Adam Byrne [28, 0]

Byron Ralston [22, 0]

Adam Byrne brings power and aerial ability out wide. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

There has been a fair amount of change in this section of the squad, with all-time top try-scorer Matt Healy having retired and Peter Sullivan and Ben O’Donnell also leaving over the summer.

Diarmuid Kilgallen, who also plays 13, has deservedly moved up onto a senior deal, while the additions of Ralston and Adam Byrne are exciting for Connacht fans. Byrne’s athletic prowess and aerial ability add something different out wide and he will be motivated to get back to the levels that helped him win an Ireland cap in 2017 before his injury travails.

The Irish-qualified Ralston is an explosive wing or 13 and showed his ability for the Western Force in Australia.

There was already plenty of quality within Connacht’s back three options. Ireland international Mack Hansen had a superb first season with the province and looks like he could make the number 15 shirt his own this season.

The experienced Tiernan O’Halloran has signed on for one more season to provide another option at fullback, while the rapid and consistent John Porch can play at 15 or on the wing.

Alex Wootton is another whose best form had him in the conversation for the Ireland squad, while 22-year-old fullback Oran McNulty would love a good run of opportunities in the Connacht jersey.

The western province have also added Ireland U20 and 7s international wing Chay Mullins to their academy from Bristol and he’s one to watch out for after his involvement with the Emerging Ireland tour.

Academy

Connacht have signed seven new players to their academy including Ireland U20s Grand Slam winning scrum-half Matthew Devine, centre Daniel Hawkshaw [younger brother of David], loosehead prop Oisin Michel, and wing/centre Shane Mallon.

Devine’s younger brother, John, has also signed an academy deal, as has Ballina RFC product Harry West.

Connacht have brought in Chay Mullins on a one-year academy deal, while back row/lock John Forde is currently on trial with the academy having made his senior Munster debut last December against Wasps but missed out on a deal there.

There are several other former Ireland U20 internationals in the Connacht academy, with the Year 3 trio of loosehead Charlie Ward, hooker Eoin de Buitléar, and back row Donnacha Byrne naturally eager to make an impact at senior level this season.

Year 1:

Matthew Devine [scrum-half]

John Devine [centre]

Daniel Hawkshaw [centre]

Shane Mallon [centre/wing]

Oisin Michel [loosehead]

Harry West [out-half]

Chay Mullins [back three]

John Forde [lock/back row]

Year 2:

Hubert Gilvarry [scrum-half]

Josh O’Connor [back three]

Will Reilly [scrum-half]

Bart Vermeulen [loosehead]

Year 3: