Connacht head coach Wilkins yet to be interviewed to take over from Friend

CONNACHT HEAD coach Pete Wilkins has confirmed that he has not yet been interviewed to take over from Andy Friend nor has he been given a timeline for when the provincial hierarchy intend to have the position filled.

Wilkins has declared an interest in taking over the top job at the Sportsground but given the very fickle nature of the career he needs to keep his options open as well and see what’s out there as his contract runs out in the summer.

Wilkins has been at the Sportsground since 2017 when he came in as defence coach after Kieran Keane took charge, and he remained in the position when Keane was sacked after just one season, and since then has worked under Friend in a number of positions.

Friend informed the Connacht hierarchy two years ago when he signed a contract extension that he was going to depart in the summer of 2023.

At the outset of this season Wilkins, who was part of Andy Farrell’s Irish coaching team in the historic successes in New Zealand during the summer, was promoted to head coach with Friend moving into the newly created role of director of rugby in a move many presumed was a step closer to taking charge at the Sportsground.

The announcement this week that skills and attack coach Mossy Lawler is returning to Munster means further upheaval and while Wilkins, who has coached in England and Australia, may take charge, he hasn’t been interviewed yet and is uncertain when the coaching team for 2023/24 will be finalised.

“I have not been given a concrete date in terms of when they want to have anything decided by, but definitely I think the organisation understands the sooner it’s done the better in terms of the clarity for the coaches, in terms of the recruitment progress from a players’ point of view and just generally to be able to start planning for the following year. I do know they are genuine in that, in wanting to get it done as soon as possible for everyone’s benefit. I’m really happy here.”

Asked if he had been interviewed for the position, Wilkins said: “No, not at this stage. When I have a discussion with the organisation I’m excited to see what their thoughts are and what’s right for the club moving forward. I’m excited about exploring what’s right for me as well, so we will find out as it unfolds in the next couple of months I suppose.

“This is my 11th season of professional coaching and in that time you are on two-year contracts, I had a one-year contract at one stage. There is always a lot of uncertainty at this time of year. It comes with the territory.

“With Andy moving on and we have known about that for a little while, does raise questions about the rest of the group looks like. The players will want some clarity on that, the sooner the better, the fans will be keen to know what’s happening and particularly after a bit of change in the last couple of years wherever possible you want to avoid a total reset.

“On the other hand if the right thing is to freshen up and have a few new faces then that’s a really positive thing. So, I think there is a decision for the coaches and a decision for the organisation about what this club needs as its next step.”