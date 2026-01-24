Leinster spoil Connacht's party but major concerns over Boyle

Connacht 23

Leinster 34

IT BEGAN WITH fireworks and Connacht flinging a fair bit of brimstone at their visitors on this historic occasion in Galway, but reigning URC champions Leinster spoiled the party as they continued their winning streak.

‘To Hell or to Connacht’ reads the artwork in the tunnel just before the teams run out of the sparkling new Clan Stand at Dexcom Stadium, which was officially unveiled to a record 12,481 crowd on a spectacular occasion that Stuart Lancaster hoped would kick-start his team’s season.

Connacht tried to make it hell for Leinster on a wet night in Galway. Up against a visiting team including many players who will hope to have key roles for Ireland in the upcoming Six Nations, Connacht managed to do that for periods. And this was a cracking inter-pro, fiercely contested at every turn.

But the Leinster machine clicked into gear impressively in a second half that saw them claim a try-scoring bonus point that helps them move into the top three of the URC. This is now 10 wins in a row for Leo Cullen’s side in all competitions.

The major blot on this happy night for Leinster was a very concerning injury for loosehead prop Jack Boyle, who looked set to start for Ireland against France in the Six Nations in two weeks, with Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarty already ruled out.

Jack Boyle is carted off with a worrying injury. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Boyle was carted off in clear pain with what appeared to be a lower-leg injury after a scrum. He is now a major doubt for that game in Paris on 5 February. Ireland boss Andy Farrell will have to go back to the drawing board as Munster duo Jeremy Loughman and Michael Milne seemingly move up the pecking order.

For Connacht, this was a disappointing outcome on a night when the completed Dexcom Stadium was welcomed to the big time. This place well and truly rocked.

Lancaster’s men did lots of good stuff after captain Cian Prendergast had called on his men to embody the people of the West of Ireland, citing their defiance. Number eight Sean Jansen delivered a particularly vicious performance.

There was a bit of brilliance from Connacht too, Mayo man Harry West finishing off a lovely second-half try, adding to a first-half effort from hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin.

But Leinster were the better side, as out-half Harry Byrne, now back in the Ireland squad for the Six Nations, steered the ship with composure and quality. Having been locked at 13-13 at half time, Leinster moved up through the gears after the interval in an excellent second-half showing.

Tries from centre Charlie Tector, who scythed through the heart of Connacht’s defence, and returning fullback Ciarán Frawley added to first-half scores from scrum-half Fintan Gunne and the imposing lock RG Snyman, who clearly loved the niggle in this game.

It was feisty stuff throughout, but Leinster took the spoils as Connacht were left empty-handed.

Connacht celebrate Dylan Tierney-Martin's try. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht started with intent after the spectacular pre-match show, which was another of those awesome moments for the home fans. Sam Illo’s vicious hit on Gus McCarthy set the tone, but Connacht’s ferocity quickly spilt into poor discipline as a series of penalties left Leinster in position to tap from five metres out and score through sniping scrum-half Gunne.

But Connacht bounced back quickly as Tierney-Martin burrowed over from close range after wing Shane Jennings had made a poach from the restart to give them position. Sam Gilbert added the conversion, Byrne having done the same for Leinster’s first score.

The tit-for-tat nature continued through the first half as Byrne and Gilbert exchanged two penalties each to leave it all tied up at 13-13 for the break.

Connacht had to show more of their edge just before half time, though, with Jansen levelling McCarthy off a lineout in their 22, his team-mates ploughing in to force a knock-on that was greeted with glee up in the Clan Stand.

Lancaster’s men started the second half in powerful form, with centre Cathal Forde running through Byrne off a scrum to launch a sequence that ended with Paul Boyle behind held up over the tryline by Snyman.

The Clan Stand before kick-off. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

But Connacht struck in slick fashion off Leinster’s goal line restart as they engineered space down the left-hand shortside, where Jansen slipped the ball to wing Finn Treacy, who threw a clever basketball pass inside. West had to show dexterity to gather it but the Ballina man held on, and the Dexcom exploded.

Gilbert converted but Connacht soon needed to show more grit in defence, Prendergast getting back to earn a massive breakdown penalty under his own posts after a big break from Gunne and Snyman.

Yet Leinster kept coming at them, winning a scrum penalty down in Connacht territory before replacement scrum-half Luke McGrath sent Snyman thundering into a hole to finish their second try.

Byrne converted and Leinster were soon busting clear for their third, Tector surging through the missed tackle of Tierney-Martin and Aungier in midfield straight off a lineout, showing nice pace to go clear and finish.

Byrne’s conversion had Leinster 27-20 to the good, but Connacht shaved off some of the deficit with a Gilbert penalty with 13 minutes left.

Yet Leinster were in no mood to let their chance slip.

Paul Boyle and RG Snyman shake hands after a bout of handbags. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

They kicked cleverly in behind Connacht, resulting in Treacy making an error in touching the ball with his foot before it crossed his tryline, where he dotted it down. That meant a close-range Leinster scrum, which became a free-kick, which became a try as Byrne sent Frawley over with a nicely delayed pass.

Byrne’s accurate conversion finally gave Leinster some breathing room for the closing 10 minutes and Connacht couldn’t close the gap.

Connacht scorers:

Tries: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Harry West

Conversions: Sam Gilbert [2 from 2]

Penalties: Sam Gilbert [3 from 3]

Leinster scorers:

Tries: Fintan Gunne, RG Snyman, Charlie Tector, Ciarán Frawley

Conversions: Harry Byrne [4 from 4]

Penalties: Harry Byrne [2 from 2]

CONNACHT: Sam Gilbert; Shane Jennings, Harry West (Bundee Aki ’49), Cathal Forde (HIA – Bundee Aki ’10 to ’19), Finn Treacy; Josh Ioane (Jack Carty ’64), Caolin Blade (Ben Murphy ’72); Billy Bohan (Denis Buckley ’49), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Eoin de Buitléar ’73), Sam Illo (HIA – Jack Aungier ’10 to ’19, permanent ’49); Darragh Murray (Joe Joyce ’61), Josh Murphy; Cian Prendergast (captain), Paul Boyle (Sean O’Brien ’61), Sean Jansen.

LEINSTER: Ciarán Frawley; Joshua Kenny (Ruben Moloney ’78), Garry Ringrose, Charlie Tector, James Lowe; Harry Byrne, Fintan Gunne (Luke McGrath ’57); Jack Boyle (Jerry Cahir ’20), Gus McCarthy (Rónan Kelleher ’49), Niall Smyth (Andrew Sparrow ’49); RG Snyman (Brian Deeny ’73), James Ryan; Alex Soroka (Diarmuid Mangan ’45), Will Connors (Scott Penny ’49), Caelan Doris (captain).

Referee: Eoghan Cross [IRFU].