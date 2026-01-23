Fit-again Blade handed Connacht start, as Leinster turn to debutant Smyth at tighthead

FIT-AGAIN CAOLIN Blade returns at scrum-half in a timely boost for Connacht ahead of their historic United Rugby Championship interpro against Leinster [5.30pm, Premier Sports & URC.tv].
Saturday’s sold-out derby will be the first played at the newly-redeveloped Dexcom Stadium in front of a record crowd of over 12,000 fans.
Blade’s return following a five-week layoff is one of just three changes made by head coach Stuart Lancaster.
Out-half Josh Ioane is handed the reins in a new-look half-back pairing, while Dylan Tierney-Martin comes in at hooker in place of the injured Dave Heffernan.
Connacht have over 850 caps worth of experience to call upon from the bench with Bundee Aki, Jack Carty and Denis Buckley all named among the replacements.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Niall Smyth is set to make his Leinster debut as Leo Cullen continues to manage an injury headache at tighthead prop.
With Tadhg Furlong rejoining Rabah Slimani on the injured list, Smyth — who was part of Blackrock College’s Leinster Schools Senior Cup-winning team in 2024 — packs down in the front row alongside Jack Boyle and Gus McCarthy.
Harry Byrne starts at out-half once again, while captain Caelan Doris is set to win his 100th Leinster cap.
Connacht Rugby
15. Sam Gilbert
14. Shane Jennings
13. Harry West
12. Cathal Forde
11. Finn Treacy
10. Josh Ioane
9. Caolin Blade
1. Billy Bohan
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Sam Illo
4. Darragh Murray
5. Josh Murphy
6. Cian Prendergast (capt)
7. Paul Boyle
8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
16. Eoin de Buitléar
17. Denis Buckley
18. Jack Aungier
19. Joe Joyce
20. Sean O’Brien
21. Ben Murphy
22. Jack Carty
23. Bundee Aki
Leinster Rugby
15. Ciarán Frawley
14. Joshua Kenny
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Charlie Tector
11. James Lowe
10. Harry Byrne
9. Fintan Gunne
1. Jack Boyle
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Niall Smyth
4. RG Snyman
5. James Ryan
6. Alex Soroka
7. Will Connors
8. Caelan Doris (capt)
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Jerry Cahir
18. Andrew Sparrow
19. Brian Deeny
20. Diarmuid Mangan
21. Scott Penny
22. Luke McGrath
23. Ruben Moloney
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Fit-again Blade handed Connacht start, as Leinster turn to debutant Smyth at tighthead
FIT-AGAIN CAOLIN Blade returns at scrum-half in a timely boost for Connacht ahead of their historic United Rugby Championship interpro against Leinster [5.30pm, Premier Sports & URC.tv].
Saturday’s sold-out derby will be the first played at the newly-redeveloped Dexcom Stadium in front of a record crowd of over 12,000 fans.
Blade’s return following a five-week layoff is one of just three changes made by head coach Stuart Lancaster.
Out-half Josh Ioane is handed the reins in a new-look half-back pairing, while Dylan Tierney-Martin comes in at hooker in place of the injured Dave Heffernan.
Connacht have over 850 caps worth of experience to call upon from the bench with Bundee Aki, Jack Carty and Denis Buckley all named among the replacements.
Meanwhile, Niall Smyth is set to make his Leinster debut as Leo Cullen continues to manage an injury headache at tighthead prop.
With Tadhg Furlong rejoining Rabah Slimani on the injured list, Smyth — who was part of Blackrock College’s Leinster Schools Senior Cup-winning team in 2024 — packs down in the front row alongside Jack Boyle and Gus McCarthy.
Harry Byrne starts at out-half once again, while captain Caelan Doris is set to win his 100th Leinster cap.
Connacht Rugby
15. Sam Gilbert
14. Shane Jennings
13. Harry West
12. Cathal Forde
11. Finn Treacy
10. Josh Ioane
9. Caolin Blade
1. Billy Bohan
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Sam Illo
4. Darragh Murray
5. Josh Murphy
6. Cian Prendergast (capt)
7. Paul Boyle
8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
16. Eoin de Buitléar
17. Denis Buckley
18. Jack Aungier
19. Joe Joyce
20. Sean O’Brien
21. Ben Murphy
22. Jack Carty
23. Bundee Aki
Leinster Rugby
15. Ciarán Frawley
14. Joshua Kenny
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Charlie Tector
11. James Lowe
10. Harry Byrne
9. Fintan Gunne
1. Jack Boyle
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Niall Smyth
4. RG Snyman
5. James Ryan
6. Alex Soroka
7. Will Connors
8. Caelan Doris (capt)
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Jerry Cahir
18. Andrew Sparrow
19. Brian Deeny
20. Diarmuid Mangan
21. Scott Penny
22. Luke McGrath
23. Ruben Moloney
Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Connacht Leinster Rugby Team news