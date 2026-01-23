Fit-again Blade handed Connacht start, as Leinster turn to debutant Smyth at tighthead

FIT-AGAIN CAOLIN Blade returns at scrum-half in a timely boost for Connacht ahead of their historic United Rugby Championship interpro against Leinster [5.30pm, Premier Sports & URC.tv].

Saturday’s sold-out derby will be the first played at the newly-redeveloped Dexcom Stadium in front of a record crowd of over 12,000 fans.

Blade’s return following a five-week layoff is one of just three changes made by head coach Stuart Lancaster.

Out-half Josh Ioane is handed the reins in a new-look half-back pairing, while Dylan Tierney-Martin comes in at hooker in place of the injured Dave Heffernan.

Connacht have over 850 caps worth of experience to call upon from the bench with Bundee Aki, Jack Carty and Denis Buckley all named among the replacements.

Meanwhile, Niall Smyth is set to make his Leinster debut as Leo Cullen continues to manage an injury headache at tighthead prop.

With Tadhg Furlong rejoining Rabah Slimani on the injured list, Smyth — who was part of Blackrock College’s Leinster Schools Senior Cup-winning team in 2024 — packs down in the front row alongside Jack Boyle and Gus McCarthy.

Harry Byrne starts at out-half once again, while captain Caelan Doris is set to win his 100th Leinster cap.

Connacht Rugby

15. Sam Gilbert

14. Shane Jennings

13. Harry West

12. Cathal Forde

11. Finn Treacy

10. Josh Ioane

9. Caolin Blade

1. Billy Bohan

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Sam Illo

4. Darragh Murray

5. Josh Murphy

6. Cian Prendergast (capt)

7. Paul Boyle

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Denis Buckley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Joe Joyce

20. Sean O’Brien

21. Ben Murphy

22. Jack Carty

23. Bundee Aki

Leinster Rugby

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Joshua Kenny

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Charlie Tector

11. James Lowe

10. Harry Byrne

9. Fintan Gunne

1. Jack Boyle

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Niall Smyth

4. RG Snyman

5. James Ryan

6. Alex Soroka

7. Will Connors

8. Caelan Doris (capt)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Jerry Cahir

18. Andrew Sparrow

19. Brian Deeny

20. Diarmuid Mangan

21. Scott Penny

22. Luke McGrath

23. Ruben Moloney

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)