All change for Connacht as Hansen moves to fullback for Lions clash

CONNACHT HAVE MADE seven changes from the team that lost to Leinster last week for the first of two United Rugby Championship fixtures in South Africa.

The province are in Johannesburg this weekend as they return to URC action, taking on the Emirates Lions tomorrow [KO 3.05pm, RTÉ 2, Free Sports, URC TV].

Two of the changes come in the Connacht backline, with Friend making five further switches in the pack.

There’s a positional switch for Mack Hansen, who starts at fullback for the first time, with Alex Wootton coming into the side on the wing and John Porch completing the back three on the opposite flank. In midfield, Bundee Aki moves from 12 to 13 as Tom Daly comes in to start at inside centre, while Caolin Blade and captain Jack Carty continue in the half-backs. Denis Buckley and Jack Aungier start in the front row alongside hooker Dave Heffernan, while Oisín Dowling and Niall Murray form a new-look second row. Cian Prendergast and Jarrad Butler are retained in the back row, with Paul Boyle starting at number eight. “We’ve had a really good week so far in South Africa, and while the disappointment of last week still lingers, there’s still a great sense of optimism in the group that we can finish these last few games on a high,” Friend said. “Tomorrow’s game brings additional challenges like the altitude, and the results so far have shown how difficult it is for European teams to get a win down here. The Lions have a strong scrum and pacey wingers so it’s up to us to not give them any footholds in the game, and take our chances when we get them.” The Lions have named a familiar looking side, with captain Burger Odendaal returning at inside centre. Lions: 15. Quan Horn 14. Rabz Maxwane 13. Wandisile Simelane 12. Burger Odendaal (captain) 11. Edwill van der Merwe 10. Jordan Hendrikse 9. Morne van den Berg 1. Sti Sithole 2. PJ Botha 3. Ruan Dreyer 4. Ruben Schoeman 5. Reinhard Nothnagel 6. Francke Horn 7. Vincent Tshituka 8. Emmanuel Tshituka Replacements: 16. Jaco Visagie 17. JP Smith 18. Carlu Sadie 19. Ruan Venter 20. Sibusiso Sangweni 21. Andre Warner 22. Manuel Rass 23. Tiaan Swanepoel Connacht: 15. Mack Hansen 14. John Porch 13. Bundee Aki 12. Tom Daly 11. Alex Wootton 10. Jack Carty (captain) 9. Caolin Blade 1. Denis Buckley 2. Dave Heffernan 3. Jack Aungier 4. Oisín Dowling 5. Niall Murray 6. Cian Prendergast 7. Jarrad Butler 8. Paul Boyle Replacements: 16. Dylan Tierney-Martin 17. Jordan Duggan 18. Greg McGrath 19. Leva Fifita 20. Conor Oliver 21. Kieran Marmion 22. Conor Fitzgerald 23. Shayne Bolton

