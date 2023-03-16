Connacht announce signing of Seán O’Brien from Leinster Academy

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of flanker Seán O’Brien from the Leinster academy. He will join the squad for next season.

Born in Pittsburgh but Irish-qualified, O’Brien made three professional appearances for Leinster. He also had a stint with the LA Giltinis in Major League Rugby, helping them to win the title in 2021.

“To play for Leinster has meant a huge amount to me and I am very grateful to all of the players and staff who made my time there so enjoyable”, said O’Brien. “Having said that, I’m delighted to be joining Connacht Rugby and sign my first professional contract. At this point in my career, I feel that game time is what I need most to keep improving and striving to get the most out of myself. Connacht is a club that gives players like myself the opportunity to impress, and I’ve seen how many players have benefitted from that game-time since joining the club. I hope to make a similar impression and play my part in Connacht’s quest for success.”

Pete Wilkins, who steps up to the role of Head Coach next season, welcomed O’Brien’s signing.

“Irish Rugby is full of future talent in the back row, and Sean is one of those that has the potential to kick on and have a really successful career. His fundamentals around ball carry, tackle and set-piece are all really strong, and he’ll be an excellent option for us across the back row positions. He’ll add further depth in a crucial area of the squad for us.”

The signing of O’Brien follows last week’s confirmation that Connacht have signed Irish-qualified number eight Sean Jansen.

With reporting by Murray Kinsella