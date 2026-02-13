Connacht pair sign new contracts

CONNACHT PAIR CAOLIN Blade and Ben Murphy have signed new contracts with the province.

31-year-old Galway native Blade has 54 tries in 220 appearances for Connacht.

Fellow scrum-half Murphy has registered 10 tries from 28 matches.

24-year-old Bray native Murphy joined the province from Leinster in 2024.

By contrast, Ireland international Blade is an experienced squad member, originally joining the academy and representing the Connacht Eagles before making his senior debut in 2014.

The length of the deals have not been disclosed.