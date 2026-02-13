The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Connacht pair sign new contracts
CONNACHT PAIR CAOLIN Blade and Ben Murphy have signed new contracts with the province.
31-year-old Galway native Blade has 54 tries in 220 appearances for Connacht.
Fellow scrum-half Murphy has registered 10 tries from 28 matches.
24-year-old Bray native Murphy joined the province from Leinster in 2024.
By contrast, Ireland international Blade is an experienced squad member, originally joining the academy and representing the Connacht Eagles before making his senior debut in 2014.
The length of the deals have not been disclosed.
