Rampant Connacht score 11 tries to progress to knockout stages

Connacht 75

Montauban 14

CONNACHT RAN IN 11 tries as they blew Montauban away to wrap up a place in the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup by dishing out a hammering to the reigning ProD2 champions at Dexcom Stadium.

They led 56-7 at the break and seemed poised to push on and beat their record win in the competition when they thrashed Italian side Cavalieri Prato 83-7 a decade and a half ago, but that didn’t materialise.

It’s a timely boost for Connacht who host Leinster next Saturday when the €40m redevelopment of the former Sportsground is officially opened. The dressing rooms, dugouts and coaches’ boxes were in use for this one on a benign night in Galway.

Connacht had to saturate early pressure from Montauban but they made their first attack count after eight minutes when a looping pass from Jack Carty put Paul Boyle over in the right corner.

Sam Gilbert added the touchline conversion but play was held up for several minutes as 20-year-old Montauban hooker Maixent da Costa, who only made his debut last weekend, was stretchered off after suffering a serious injury in the build-up.

Jack Aungier on the burst. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht had the bonus point in the bag by the 30th minute when they were awarded a penalty try and Montauban winger Gade Asaeli was binned for offside just a minute after replacement hooker Ru-Hann Greyling was given a 20-minute red card for a dangerous hit in the clearout on Cathal Forde.

Advertisement

Connacht hit them for four more tries before the break with skipper Cian Prendergast adding to his 14th minute score as Harry West from Ballina scored his first Connacht try, while Matthew Devine also crossed and Boyle got his second.

Gilbert, who scored their third try in the opening quarter, landed all seven conversions in the opening half to lead 56-7 at the break with the only respite for the ProD2 champions coming in the form of a 22nd minute try by debutant full-back Jean Seux.

Montauban had to remain at 13 men until the 49th minute of the game as they didn’t have another hooker to come on, with winger Gade Asaeli, who had been binned for the penalty try, remaining off.

Sean Jansen got in for Connacht’s ninth try four minutes after the restart after going to the right corner but the game became more disjointed as both sides emptied their benches with only the margin of victory to be decided.

Montauban were again reduced to 14 men when replacement Facundo Pomponio was binned after 65 minutes and Connacht ended a 20-minute scoreless period directly afterwards when Ben Murphy put Shane Jennings over for a try converted by Sean Naughton.

Connacht finished the game with 13 men when replacement full-back Sean Walsh had to go off injured ten minutes from time and then replacement tighthead Jack Aungier was binned for a head tackle.

That came in the build-up to Montauban’s second try when winger Paul Vallee scored after a good crosskick.

But Connacht finished on a high when replacement Dylan Tierney Martin scored in the final play after going to the right corner with a penalty.

Scorers: Connacht: Tries: P Boyle (2), C Prendergast (2), S Gilbert, H West, M Devine, S Jansen, S Jennings, D Tierney Martin, penalty try. Cons: S Gilbert (7 from 7), S Naughton (2 from 2), J Carty (0 from 1).

Montauban: Tries: J Seux, P Vallee. Cons: J Bosviel, T Fortunel.

Connacht: Sam Gilbert (Sean Walsh 41); Shane Jennings, Harry West, Cathal Forde, Finn Treacy; Jack Carty (Sean Naughton 52), Matthew Devine (Ben Murphy 52); Billy Bohan (Denis Buckley 46), Dave Heffernan (Dylan Tierney-Martin 25), Sam Illo (Jack Aungier 46); Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy (Joe Joyce 46); Cian Prendergast (c) (Sean O’Brien 41), Paul Boyle, Sean Jansen (Illo 77).

Montauban: Jean Seux; Gade Asaeli (Leo Aouf 42), Simon Renda, Maxime Mathy (Gibson Popoali’i 54), Paul Vallee; Jerome Bosviel (Thomas Fortunel 46), Hugo Zabalza (Mael Castel 54); Lucas Seyrolle (Leo Aouf 54), Maixent da Costa (Ru-Hann Greyling 9), Sione Mafileo (Noa Kanika 46); Clement Bitz, Lewis Bean (Karl Wilkins 48); Fred Quercy (c), Tjuee Uanivi, Nafi Ma’afu (Facundo Pomponio 53).

Ref: Ben Connor (Wales).